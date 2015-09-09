Parenting Shouldn’t Be About Self-Sacrifice, Whatever Your Income

Regardless of race, class, or household structure, parents make difficult choices in their children’s best interests. The problem is presenting all of these decisions as “sacrifices.” Focusing on that word may seem like a quibble, given how appreciative these interviewees were for everything their parents had done for them. Maybe it is. But I don’t want my daughter to grow up feeling as though the decisions I make to provide for her were the result of giving up on my own dreams, happiness, or health. That’s a burden she doesn’t need to carry in the future—and it’s one I’m not interested in carrying now. I’d rather she learn that her needs won’t always be met before mine; sometimes, they’ll be met in tandem with mine. The quality of her life and my parenting will improve as I pursue personal fulfillment.

“Parenting as sacrifice” isn’t a new concept, and usually when people discuss it, they do so with a certain amount of reverence and admiration—just like the young people in Buzzfeed’s video. But it can be damaging to frame the work of parenting as self-sacrifice, rather than what it is: conscious decision-making and conscious compromise. We decide to have children, whether or not we’re aware of the financial, emotional, and physical tolls it will take on our personal enrichment—and we decide how much to let parenting reroute, derail, or otherwise impact our pursuits. Those choices are ours to own.

So much of our experience of parenting has to do with how we think and talk about it. There’s no way to put a neat bow on what it means to raise a child in a household where earning and education may be lower than the national average, where hunger is prevalent or electricity isn’t as consistent as it should be. But there are ways to positively frame the daily decisions we make to forgo or postpone pursuits that may have been easier to undertake without children. Life is different for me now that I’m a parent; sometimes it feels more limited. But that feels like an extension of my decision to raise a child, not a sacrifice. When my daughter is an adult, I hope she’ll understand the choices I’m making, both the ones that center her and the ones that don’t.