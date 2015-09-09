None of this is politically sustainable, but for the past several years, Republicans have used it as a basis for legislative strategy—whipping up thin congressional majorities for indefensible legislation, as if priming members for a future moment when they can impose the party’s agenda on the country all at once. After the 2014 midterm landslide, National Review warned Republicans not to fall into a “governing trap,” when their efforts could be better spent “putting up legislation that Senate Democrats filibuster.” This strategy has for the most part precluded compromise, but in so doing has showcased just how little Republicans have done to curb liberal ambitions.

Against such a backdrop, affect and outrage have become key signifiers. Nobody can boast of having made steady progress toward creating a more conservative country, because nobody’s making any progress at all. Yet when affect becomes the main means by which candidates distinguish themselves in the Republican Party, the one who most effectively peddles white identity politics will gobble up the lion’s share of the GOP electorate. In 2008, Schmidt (perhaps unintentionally) exploited this party weakness when, as an adviser to John McCain's presidential campaign, he fast tracked Sarah Palin's vice-presidential nomination. In 2015, it means Donald Trump is the frontrunner to top the Republican ticket.

If the Club for Growth is alarmed by his rise, they should probably ask themselves why they’ve run the kind of candidates who could make reasonable promises—to cut deals with Democrats that include tax cuts; to get rid of Obama’s clean power plan, while simultaneously swapping out the payroll tax for a carbon tax, because climate change is real; to support immigration reforms that pair enforcement with the possibility of legalization—completely out of the party. The time might actually be ripe for a Republican candidate who promoted this kind of staid conservatism, but even if such a candidate existed, he’d never gain footing in the party today. To be acceptable to the establishment, you must seek the blessing of supply-siders and climate change deniers and diplomacy rejecters and on down the line. Trump is viable in part because genuinely serious candidates are not, and elite conservative institutions bear a lot of responsibility for that.