When Family Is the Thing You Can't Escape

In Lauren Groff’s literary universe, people are never really just themselves. They’re bits and pieces handed down over generations, a smile from a long-lost mother, bad skin made inevitable by genetic misfortune, a tortured identity inherited from a womanizing patriarch. It’s a seemingly fatalistic view, à la Hamlet or East of Eden, but in Groff’s work it is simultaneously a burden and a source of comfort. In her 2008 debut novel Monsters of Templeton, the town of Templeton and its rich history inform the identity of the protagonist, the last descendent of its founder, and her search for her biological father drives the plot. Arcadia, which came four years later, follows the first child born in a 1970s commune as he seeks his place within a larger world whose values and norms run against those instilled in him by his childhood. Family is not just where you come from, but what you can’t escape.

Though in Groff’s latest novel, Fates and Furies, her focus is narrower—a single marriage rather than interconnecting families—the shadow of family looms large over it. Tall, talented, and glamorous at 22, the protagonists Lotto and Mathilde marry within two weeks of meeting—the world at their feet, the envy of their friends. The heir to a bottled-water fortune, Lotto is a charismatic theater star, and eventual playwright, who shines with a light that both attracts the other characters and obscures them. Mathilde lurks in the background throughout the first part of the novel, defined mostly through Lotto’s view of her: “the purest person he’d ever met, he, who had been primed for purity,” a saint of a wife who pays all the bills, does all the chores, and never complains.

Lotto and Mathilde find family in each other after being thrown out by their own families, one exiled to boarding school and the other sent to live with distant relatives after a serious transgression. But their relationship breaks down due to flaws instilled in them from their upbringings—a pathological need for control for one, an inability to accept anything less than perfection for the other. Like Arcadia, Fates and Furies narrates the protagonists’ lives from cradle to grave, a form Groff once called her “natural canvas.” Their story unfolds from two different perspectives, the first half of the novel told by Lotto and the second by Mathilde. In both sections, we see Mathilde and Lotto as children, molded and manipulated by a swirl of parents, grandmothers, aunts, and others. Fates and Furies may be the story of a marriage, but it’s also a generational saga.

As Lotto’s mother says to Mathilde, “You only really know about a person when you know about their kin.” Even while positioning them as de facto orphans, Groff relies on their families to give Lotto and Mathilde character and color. In order to understand one character, we must see those who surround them, nurture them, abuse them. We learn about Mathilde’s personality from her painful childhood, the cruelty she suffered and the manipulation she learned out of necessity. Groff’s genius is to paint an entire family portrait in order to bring a single individual to light, and from our privileged position, we come to know Lotto and Mathilde better than they ever know each other. When Mathilde meets her uncle for the first time, we see a key aspect of her personality fall into place. “She felt her breath twist. From the first, she understood he was very dangerous, despite his mild aspect. She would have to be very careful. She would have to keep to herself.”