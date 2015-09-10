When Family Is the Thing You Can't Escape

Lotto and Mathilde find family in each other after being thrown out by their own families, one exiled to boarding school and the other sent to live with distant relatives after a serious transgression. But their relationship breaks down due to flaws instilled in them from their upbringings—a pathological need for control for one, an inability to accept anything less than perfection for the other. Like Arcadia, Fates and Furies narrates the protagonists’ lives from cradle to grave, a form Groff once called her “natural canvas.” Their story unfolds from two different perspectives, the first half of the novel told by Lotto and the second by Mathilde. In both sections, we see Mathilde and Lotto as children, molded and manipulated by a swirl of parents, grandmothers, aunts, and others. Fates and Furies may be the story of a marriage, but it’s also a generational saga.

As Lotto’s mother says to Mathilde, “You only really know about a person when you know about their kin.” Even while positioning them as de facto orphans, Groff relies on their families to give Lotto and Mathilde character and color. In order to understand one character, we must see those who surround them, nurture them, abuse them. We learn about Mathilde’s personality from her painful childhood, the cruelty she suffered and the manipulation she learned out of necessity. Groff’s genius is to paint an entire family portrait in order to bring a single individual to light, and from our privileged position, we come to know Lotto and Mathilde better than they ever know each other. When Mathilde meets her uncle for the first time, we see a key aspect of her personality fall into place. “She felt her breath twist. From the first, she understood he was very dangerous, despite his mild aspect. She would have to be very careful. She would have to keep to herself.”

There’s always been an element of the fantastical in Groff’s novels, from spontaneously combusting buildings to a mysterious lake creature akin to the Loch Ness Monster. Though less outlandish, those dramatic elements appear here in Mathilde’s story—sudden deaths, shady sexual agreements, lonely mansions of locked doors and stolen Dutch masterpieces. Groff’s writing blossoms, lush and layered, in these descriptions of secrets and unspoken agreements. While living in her uncle’s mansion, where all doors but her own are locked, Mathilde stumbles upon an open one by chance to find a treasury of contraband art.