Donald Trump's Fans Only Hear What They Want to Hear

As the rally kicked off, cameramen and photographers and reporters kept coming up to Hunter and his sign-holding partner, Jim McDonald, a 70-year-old retired lawyer from Fairfax. Young men and women posed for photos under the giant sign, grinning broadly despite the sweltering heat. At first, Hunter and McDonald had their backs to the stage, so the Capitol dome would frame the backdrop of supporters' photos. But before Trump followed Cruz to the stage, they turned it around so that The Donald could see his own name hoisted above the crowd. "I've been making lots of wonderful deals, great deals, that's what I do. Never, ever in my life have I seen any transaction so incompetently negotiated as our deal with Iran," Trump told the cheering crowd, standing in front of a Capitol dome that he described as full of "very, very stupid people."

Cruz, who has promised to "rip up and rescind" the Iran deal, could easily have attacked Trump for being soft on the issue. In August, Trump said that he would enforce the Iran deal if it’s in place when he takes office. "I've heard a lot of people say, 'We're going to rip up the deal,'” the real-estate mogul told NBC News. “It's very tough to do when you say, 'Rip up a deal.'" Instead, Trump said he'd take a hardline approach to enforcing it. "I would police that contract so tough that they don't have a chance. As bad as that contract is, I will be so tough on that contract." The only other GOP candidate who’s been as moderate on the issue is Jeb Bush.

But rather than go after Trump, Cruz—who’s only polling around 7 percent nationally—is trying to ride his coattails instead, making him a special guest on Wednesday. Trump, meanwhile, reaped the rewards of Republican outrage over the deal by sharing a stage with the likes of Cruz, who riled up the crowd by accusing Democrats of financing murderous jihad: “You bear direct responsibility for the murders carried out with the dollars you have given them. You cannot wash your hands of that blood.” When Trump took the stage, he didn't need to mention blood. He could just talk about #winning. "We will have so much winning if I get elected that you may get bored with the winning," he told the cheering crowd.