The Poems of Mary Oliver

From the time she published her first book of poetry in 1963, Mary Oliver served as a guide for her readers into the natural world, just as Robert Frost did before her. In her poems, as Joyce Carol Oates put it in a review in the New Republic, “one lives in two worlds, that of the personal and familial, and that of the impersonal and inhuman.” On Oliver’s birthday, we celebrate the poet’s prolific career with two poems from the New Republic's archive.

The Lamb

I did not know that in the world there lurked

Various death:

Fangs and fruits and falling trees.

Mushrooms and a writhing mud.

I did not know that in the world

Grew sinister berries and dubious roots.

I was young and quick, I was wary of none of these.

I drank black water and clattered through caves.

I was a creature of the shepherd, and this was my game.



All day long

I sipped and I nibbled: shoots from glistening trees;

Tart berries, for the sake of their shining husks; garlands

That fostered a bane under their bright petals; pools

With fevers in their dark mirrors I found, and drank from every one.

And not till I lay

Swelled and cracked on the grass did

I guess what I had eaten.

Not till I lay

With crumbling hooves kicking the grass

Did I guess what I had done.



My shepherd and my flock

Called for me down the dusky fields; but childhood

Had no potion that could lave over this fever.

And they called and they called in vain

Originally published on June 16, 1973

Blackleaf Swamp

I'm going to Blackleaf Swamp.

I'll be back tomorrow.

Maybe.

I want to see

The hunting owls ride by

All glassy-eyed and gloomy.