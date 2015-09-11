GamerGate: A Culture War for People Who Don't Play Video Games

This might seem like a lot of effort to simply show that Breitbart is wrong about science, but Bokhari’s post has garnered support from even respected academics like Jonathan Haidt, an NYU social psychologist and one of the authors of the recent Atlantic cover story on how “the new political correctness is ruining education.” In that piece, Haidt and his co-author Greg Lukianoff write, “morality binds and blinds,” meaning that moral concerns are used to express group allegiance while they limit the evidence we consider. Haidt and Lukianoff, however, do seemingly little to consider what sacred values might bind and blind them, and how that might affect their read of campus culture. Someone primarily concerned with free speech may see policies differently than someone whose concerns are broader.

Social psychologists describe sacred values as anything we’re unwilling to compromise on. And for the cultural libertarian, if any value is sacred, it’s freedom of speech—which is why it’s not surprising that these libertarians see authoritarianism in social norms that discourage harmful speech, or, in the same vein, that Lukianoff and Haidt recommend universities “officially and strongly discourage trigger warnings.” But taken from another perspective, trigger warnings and political correctness aren’t about stymieing free speech, but instead about ensuring equal protection of vulnerable communities.

Consider: Women are disproportionately more likely than men to experience rape or attempted rape by the time they finish college; that PTSD is more than twice as likely to affect female survivors of sexual assault as male survivors; and that a PTSD flashback in the middle of class is a considerable barrier to education. Discussions of sexual violence, therefore, may hinder learning for a not-insignificant proportion of women in a way that it might not for men. That such an educational barrier be minimized follows naturally; a modest first step might be to provide students a warning that sexual violence will be discussed . While it’s true that not all topics may warrant a trigger warning—Haidt cites one student who complained that a discussion of cancer should have included one—a fair debate on the topic ought to include the most compelling examples alongside the most trivial. (It’s telling that trigger warnings have spread not at the imposition of nannying professors but at the burgeoning requests of students.)