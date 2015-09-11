Travel Writing Doesn’t Need Any More Voices Like Paul Theroux's

Five years ago, the confluence of globalization, the internet, and the popularity of Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat, Pray, Love led to a spate of think pieces mourning the death of the great travel writing tradition. Graeme Wood complained in Foreign Policy that the ease of travel had somehow lessened the vitality of travel writing. “Inconveniences are disappearing,” he wrote. “The bad news for readers is that those inconveniences are the very stuff that concentrates the mind and transmutes narcissism into something approaching insight.” At The Daily Beast, Malcolm Jones lamented that the tradition was in decline because the “subject matter is literally running out,” as though great swathes of the earth were being swallowed up in catastrophic sinkholes.

What is taking the place of those traditional travel narratives like Gertrude Bell’s The Desert and the Sown and Bruce Chatwin’s In Patagonia, according to those who sounded the alarm, is a growing trend towards personal writing—the interior journey given as much import as the exterior in books like Cheryl Strayed’s Wild, Mary Morris’ The River Queen, and, of course, Eat, Pray, Love. Wood complained that in the modern day “the writer goes overseas but brings back news about a tedious inner crisis, leaving undisturbed any insights about the places visited.” Jessa Crispin has called this “faux travel writing,” where “the focus of attention is the self, and the beautiful locale becomes the backdrop of the real action, which is the interior psychodrama.” Though critics have pinned this style to women—who, it is suggested, are more comfortable framing their travels as memoirs and are inherently more inward-looking—it can also be found in the lengthy first-person travel essays posted by travelers of both genders on websites like Roads and Kingdoms and Nowhere.

Paul Theroux, grand doyen of American travel writing, is determined to be a bulkhead against this excessive slippage towards interiority. His latest book, Deep South, offers an example of the thrills—and problems—of the traditional travel writing narrative. The story of four seasons of road trips around the American South, Deep South is not explicitly about how to write about travel. But over his long career Theroux has regularly enumerated clear rules on how best to travel —never in an airplane—and how to write about that travel—never in the present tense. He continues to follow these rules in Deep South, in which his observations on the way his travels have changed him take a backseat to his observations, criticisms, and celebrations of what he has seen. Still, there are times when more evidence of Theroux’s interior psychodrama would have been welcome. His confidence in his own insight occasionally leaves him blind.

The traditional travel narrative, of which Theroux is an acolyte, originated with the Victorians, who prized first contact with strange, possibly hostile new worlds. There had been travel writing before—Marco Polo, Christopher Columbus, and other explorers summarized their trips for readers and financiers at home—but the Victorians perfected the commercial art of the adventure plot. In 1853 Richard Burton disguised himself so as to be the first white man to visit Mecca, in 1878 Henry Stanley described his deadly expedition in central Africa in Through the Dark Continent, and in 1899 Rudyard Kipling’s poem “The White Man’s Burden” informed the world that it needed the European to travel, interpret and correct. The marvels and challenges of the world existed to reflect glory back on its conquerors.