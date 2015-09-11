Travel Writing Doesn’t Need Any More Voices Like Paul Theroux's

Paul Theroux, grand doyen of American travel writing, is determined to be a bulkhead against this excessive slippage towards interiority. His latest book, Deep South, offers an example of the thrills—and problems—of the traditional travel writing narrative. The story of four seasons of road trips around the American South, Deep South is not explicitly about how to write about travel. But over his long career Theroux has regularly enumerated clear rules on how best to travel —never in an airplane—and how to write about that travel—never in the present tense. He continues to follow these rules in Deep South, in which his observations on the way his travels have changed him take a backseat to his observations, criticisms, and celebrations of what he has seen. Still, there are times when more evidence of Theroux’s interior psychodrama would have been welcome. His confidence in his own insight occasionally leaves him blind.

The traditional travel narrative, of which Theroux is an acolyte, originated with the Victorians, who prized first contact with strange, possibly hostile new worlds. There had been travel writing before—Marco Polo, Christopher Columbus, and other explorers summarized their trips for readers and financiers at home—but the Victorians perfected the commercial art of the adventure plot. In 1853 Richard Burton disguised himself so as to be the first white man to visit Mecca, in 1878 Henry Stanley described his deadly expedition in central Africa in Through the Dark Continent, and in 1899 Rudyard Kipling’s poem “The White Man’s Burden” informed the world that it needed the European to travel, interpret and correct. The marvels and challenges of the world existed to reflect glory back on its conquerors.

By the 1970s, when Theroux himself emerged as one of many writers cataloguing world travel amidst globalization, travel writing began facing criticism from the academy. Edward Said’s Orientalism (1978) castigated historic European travel writers for their representations of the Middle East. The genre was founded by men and women whose freedom to travel and write was inextricably linked to empire and capitalism. David Livingstone’s obsession with finding the source of African rivers was motivated by his desire to open the continent to Christianity and European commerce. Constance Sitwell’s Flowers and Elephants (1927) presented the British Raj in India as dreamy and romantic, a luxurious wonderland, and Gertrude Bell’s knowledge from her travels came in handy when she participated in Britain’s formation and administration of modern Iraq. These writings, though full of textured detail, never describe any essential shift in the author’s perspective or understanding. They pivot instead on moments of great external discovery: a waterfall, acceptance into a harem—anything exotic or a little bit dangerous.