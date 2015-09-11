Paid Leave’s Champions This Week: Obama, Hilton Hotels, and Saudi Arabia

America’s not totally alone—most nations make it hard for women to work. That’s the finding of a new World Bank report surveying the laws of 173 countries. Unlike French women, at least we’re not prohibited from a job that might require lifting more than 50 pounds.

Saudi women are now entitled to ten more weeks of fully paid maternity leave than most women in the U.S. Saudi Arabia's new law also requires three days of paternity leave, according to Saudi newspaper Arab News. Of course, women in Saudi Arabia are still under some of the most restrictive laws in the world.

In Israel, fathers are just as stressed about work-life balance as mothers. Working parents of both genders experience similar anxiety about juggling work and family responsibilities, according to a study by sociologists at Bar-Ilan University.