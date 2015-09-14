Donald Trump Is Being Honest With You

Every politician has a rhetorical tic—some word or phrase that seems to slip into every speech or interview they give, and which an armchair psychologist might find revealing. President Barack Obama's “let me be clear.” Sarah Palin is a fan of “you betcha.” And John McCain, at least while running for president in 2008, kept calling everyone “my friends.” These phrases could just be the kinds of verbal habits everyone picks up over the years, or they could be carefully chosen to help cultivate a certain image—as an authoritative president, a folksy alternative to Washington politics, or an approachable maverick.

Donald Trump's own tic is especially revealing. In recent months, he has said “to be honest with you” while expressing controversial opinions on a number of issues, from political correctness to Ukraine's candidacy for NATO membership. The phrase underscores the image Trump hopes to present: that he’s honest, unlike his Washington competition, the lone straight-talker in the race who is unafraid to "tell it like it is" to the American people. Never mind that he’s stretched the truth—or lied outright—time and again over the course of his career: As Politico’s Jack Shafer wrote earlier this year, Trump believes that “honesty isn’t a good policy—it’s for chumps." (Perhaps the phrase is Trump's way of saying, "I'm not always honest, but right now I will be.")

Trump is far from the only candidate—this or any year—to show a fondness for the phrase. George W. Bush peppered his speeches with it, and John Edwards used it from time to time. The difference is that when Trump says it—as when he says "frankly"—you know he’s about to say something that will make headlines.

On whether he had hired illegal immigrants to build Trump Tower 35 years ago: