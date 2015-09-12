The Hunt for a Possible Pynchon Novel Leads to a Name

And then there’s the Winslow connection, which is one of the stranger aspects of this whole story. On Facebook, Winslow had this to say about how he discovered Cow Country:

I receive both galleys and finished copies frequently, in this case it was a finished book, and actually its formatting seemed a little odd. I read just a bit and thought it was decent but threw it in a stack among many books for several weeks. When I picked it up again, I was perhaps five pages in when it struck me, first as a question, Who would write like this? And the answer was, Pynchon. I kept thinking, what if I'm wrong as I read along, but I became increasingly convinced that I was not, and if anything that early impression was strongly reinforced.

It’s tempting to suggest that Winslow himself was in on the joke—that Perry/Pearson got in touch with himself and they cooked this whole thing up together. This always seemed unlikely, given Winslow’s sterling reputation in literary circles. Having spoken to Winslow on the phone about this scenario, I think it’s safe to put it completely to rest. Winslow adamantly denied knowing that Pynchon did not write Cow Country and, over the course of our short conversation, noted many similarities between that novel and Pynchon’s works. Winslow also told me that he received an email from Cow Eye Press after his piece went up which referred to his argument as “very astute.”

I emailed Perry last night. He responded by telling me that he didn't want to get “dragged into this story.” When I responded with a list of everything I had connecting him to Pearson, he demurred, and told me he was no interested in “influencing the narrative here, as much as that is still possible.” In neither email did he deny writing Cow Country. Perry has not yet responded to an email I sent early this morning with a list of questions. I'll update this post if he does. (One reason why Perry may be more willing to talk is that the AP published a piece last night at 12:34 a.m. ET concluding that Perry and Pearson were one and the same.)