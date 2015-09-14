Stanley returned to Harvard in 1955. In addition to introducing several generations of students to European thought and culture, which he epitomized in his person, he founded what is now the Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies and was one of the creators of the social studies concentration. In both ventures his goal was to overcome what he saw as the tendency of American higher education to confine students within the straitjackets of the academic disciplines. Stanley was un intellectuel in the authentic French meaning of the term. For him, culture was essential to the understanding of man, and the idea that there could be a science of society or politics held little appeal for him. He placed more faith in literature than in economics or statistics, and therefore, in his legendary course on “War,” he assigned his students Tolstoy’s War and Peace—all of it, not just a single chapter or excerpt—among dozens of other readings. He loved Camus and Rousseau and in his later years, as a university professor free to teach in whatever department he liked, he co-taught courses on both writers.

Another of his favorite writers was Charles de Gaulle, but of course de Gaulle was far more than a writer for Stanley. He was not only an “artist of politics” but a kind of tutelary deity, a symbol of the eternal France that continued to inspire and protect the frightened adolescent in wartime France. Stanley had the greatest of admiration for those French men and women who protected the vulnerable in their midst during the war. Once, when the famous résistante Lucie Aubrac came to Harvard, Stanley embraced her at the end of her talk and thanked her for being one of those teachers who defended as well as taught their wartime pupils. Although he was not an emotionally demonstrative man, there were tears in his eyes on that occasion. And for him de Gaulle was not only “the greatest statesman” of his lifetime but, in a sense, the ultimate protector of France’s schoolchildren, le professeur-en-chef.

This was a romantic view, to be sure, and it was a view of de Gaulle about which he and I differed. But one of the wonderful things about Stanley was how easy he made it to differ with him. In fact, he encouraged it. He even encouraged it in people like me, who knew far less about the subject under discussion than he did. He pretended to learn from debate even as he was teaching. This was one of his secrets as a teacher: He knew that the best way to bring a student to recognize the inadequacy of her thinking was to encourage its full expression. His remarkably gentle corrections then taught you to enlarge your own thought, and even if you continued to disagree with him, he was lavish with his praise of your progress toward greater depth, nuance, and complexity—for him, the touchstones of true understanding. Although English was not his native language, he spoke it impeccably, albeit with an accent that added a certain je ne sais quoi of profundity to even his most superficial remarks.