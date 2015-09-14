Get Ready for Another Government Shutdown Battle

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker John Boehner are hoping to show some semblance of control over their party as they stare down another threat of a government shutdown, this time over Planned Parenthood. Congress has only a few more working days left in September to pass a stopgap budget for the federal government before a partial shutdown on October 1, and there is sharp disagreement on how Republicans should handle it.

The shutdown fight this year began with familiar politicking on abortion, when an anti-abortion group selectively edited videos showing Planned Parenthood officials discuss fetal tissue in scientific research. And with the presidential race in full swing, Senator Ted Cruz is hoping to make enough noise to be heard over the din of Donald Trump: Cruz and others are insisting that the Senate should pass a budget that defunds Planned Parenthood in its entirety. In the House, Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina has 31 members in his shutdown caucus. Republicans have only bad choices if enough conservatives band together. They can either push a bill to defund Planned Parenthood that will die in the Senate, or they can pass a budget that compromises with Democrats to pass both chambers.

It’s exactly the kind of fight that party leaders don't want.

McConnell called threats of a shutdown “an exercise in futility” on Friday in an interview with Politico. "It’s better to be honest with the American people and say, ‘That won’t get it done.’” Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, referencing the 16-day shutdown in 2013, said, "Having charged up the hill once and been shot down, why would you want to do that again?" On Fox News Sunday, Ohio Governor John Kasich said that "when you shut the government down, people don’t like it. And you shouldn’t shut it down unless you have a great chance of success.”