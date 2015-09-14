Get Ready for Another Government Shutdown Battle

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker John Boehner are hoping to show some semblance of control over their party as they stare down another threat of a government shutdown, this time over Planned Parenthood. Congress has only a few more working days left in September to pass a stopgap budget for the federal government before a partial shutdown on October 1, and there is sharp disagreement on how Republicans should handle it.

The shutdown fight this year began with familiar politicking on abortion, when an anti-abortion group selectively edited videos showing Planned Parenthood officials discuss fetal tissue in scientific research. And with the presidential race in full swing, Senator Ted Cruz is hoping to make enough noise to be heard over the din of Donald Trump: Cruz and others are insisting that the Senate should pass a budget that defunds Planned Parenthood in its entirety. In the House, Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina has 31 members in his shutdown caucus. Republicans have only bad choices if enough conservatives band together. They can either push a bill to defund Planned Parenthood that will die in the Senate, or they can pass a budget that compromises with Democrats to pass both chambers.