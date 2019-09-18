A Can of Paint for Two

It has been estimated that the joint TV appearances by the Presidential candidates are costing the networks something like $2 million in lost revenues for prime viewing time. Now $2 million is a tidy sum, but assuming that at least 50 million Americans go to the polls on November 8, the broadcasters are passing up all of four cents per voter - so that we may compare our candidates in debate. Nor is $2 million a prohibitive percentage of network earnings. ABC's net earnings in 1959 were $7,967,000 - an increase of 49 percent over the previous year. Coming after the rigged shows, the poor shows, the payola scandals, conscience money at four cents per head is a small price for the broadcasters to pay to scrub up a dirty face.

But what of the debates themselves? We've seen enough to be sure there has been a pre-occupation with trivia, a slighting of matter for manner. So obsessed was ABC with insuring equal treatment to both candidates on the third debate that the producer insisted Kennedy's desk in a New York studio and Nixon's desk in Los Angeles be daubed with paint literally from the same can. (The can was flown across the country). To be consistent as well as ridiculous, the producer should have further required that the desks be constructed from wood cut from the same tree. Might the desks otherwise refiect light with some minute degree of difference, even though the paint was the same? (It was all love's labor lost anyway, since most of the shots were over their differences across the same closeups; the viewer hardly ever saw those desks!)

This predilection for how the debates look as a "show" rather than for full elucidation of the candidates' views amounts to a form of jamming that interferes with the exploration of issues. There's some doubt too whether the avoidance of direct confrontation is an asset to the debates. Lincoln and Douglas climbed up on the same platform, took up positions toe to toe, and slugged it out. One hundred years later, the candidates are safely separated on stage sets exuding the sterile atmosphere of a hospital operating room. On the first program, Kennedy and Nixon were placed so far apart they couldn't have communicated with each other, except over TV. And way out in the limbo of an immense no-man's land was poor Howard K. Smith, through whom all the questions were channeled.

By the second debate, the candidates had moved somewhat closer together physically, at the same time moving farther apart ideologically. And the moderator was happily dispensed with as an intermediary in the question and answer routine. But this time the correspondents seemed to hang exotically from the ceiling somewhere.