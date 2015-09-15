Given his light conservatism and pragmatism, it makes sense that some of Rybczynski’s best work—including two books, The Most Beautiful House in the World and Home: A Short History of an Idea—focuses on domestic architecture and design, the psychological and aesthetic dimensions of residences. In this realm, his prose is occasionally romantic and whimsical; sometimes, it’s downright charming. In “Designs for Escape,” an essay in his new collection, Rybczynski recalls helping a friend design her weekend house. “Building a house for yourself is exciting,” he writes, “because of the feeling of possibility that a new house carries and because creating shelter is a basic human urge, whether or not you are an architect…. [A new house] tells you—and everyone else—‘This is how I live. This is what’s important to me. This is what I dream about.’” This is not a profound insight, but it illustrates the way in which architecture plays to the spirit and imagination, and it is deeply comforting.

The expansiveness of Rybczynski’s architectural appreciation is unfortunately undercut by an individual perspective that scans, at times, myopic. As a reflection of our culture—or, as the back-jacket copy states, “a deep exploration of modern life”—the collection unfortunately falls short. The book is broken up into four sections: “The Way We Live Today,” “Our Urban Condition,” “The Art of Building,” and “Place Makers.” In the title essay, originally published in 1994 and the first in the collection, Rybczynski deploys the collective first-person to address “the mundane architectural settings of our everyday lives”: public and prevalent spaces like gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants and movie theaters. “As adults,” he writes, “we feel more or less at home more or less everywhere…. It is rare that we find ourselves in places that are truly incomprehensible.” Comprehension is one thing. Comfort—the feeling of being “at home” in a public or collective space—is another. I’ll hardly be the first to point out that the mundane environments of everyday life can be fraught and inhospitable for a great number of people: built environments—particularly collective spaces—are never neutral.

Rybczynski continues this train of thought by addressing the matter of less-visible spaces: “television and movies have brought us in contact with so many places we would never ordinarily visit: prisons, morgues, missile silos.” I’ll give him the morgues and missile silos, but more than 2 million people are incarcerated in the United States. For these individuals—and their families and friends, not to mention those employed by the prison industry—prison is not extraordinary, nor does it exist solely as fictive representation. (For those interested in where these two topics overlap beyond entertainment, Norman Johnson’s Forms of Constraint is a thorough, thoughtful history of prison architecture.) The essay doesn’t hinge on these statements, but it nonetheless introduces Rybczynski as a narrator and guide whose ponderings can be rarified and out of touch. The camaraderie of the collective first-person deteriorates.

While Rybczynski writes beautifully about the home, and about the structural and aesthetic dimensions of buildings themselves, his writing is less compelling when it comes to more sociological questions of urban planning, policy, and society. In “Downsizing Cities” (1995), Rybczynski argues that a solution for cities with decreasing populations is to “consolidate those neighborhoods that are viable.” Rather than stretch a city’s public services across low-density neighborhoods, “housing alternatives should be offered in other parts of the city, partly occupied public housing vacated and demolished, and private landowners offered land swaps…[in depopulated neighborhoods] all municipal services should be cut off.”

Needless to say, such consolidation—often referred to as “planned shrinkage,” a term coined in 1976—is highly controversial. It’s a pragmatic solution; from a fiscal or infrastructural perspective, it would solve a lot of problems. But it elides the human dimension of neighborhoods, “viable” or not, such as community networks, informal infrastructure, and the less quantifiable psychological repercussions of displacement, such as those around identity and agency. Rybczynski acknowledges that such policy would disproportionately affect people of color and people living under the poverty line, but his gesture to address this disparity is weak: “Much would depend on the ability of minority leaders to see that given the lack of real alternatives, abandoning half-empty neighborhoods is not necessarily a political defeat.” Perhaps I’m cynical, but it’s tough to imagine any city government executing on consolidation policy with respect, dignity, or compassion; passing the buck to minority leaders is not a solution.