Throughout the collection, Rybczynski’s writing is clear-headed and thoughtful, knowledgeable but unpretentious. Many of the essays exhibit an even-handed curiosity and delight, such as “Tomorrowland” (1996), a look at Disney’s then-nascent planned community of Celebration, Florida (a cheerful and vaguely utopian experiment in New Urbanism, which lives on as a fairly normal suburb), and “Call Arup” (2007), which emphasizes the uncelebrated but critical role of engineers. (The Arup in question is Ove Arup, a structural engineer and designer whose eponymous global firm is industry-infamous for taking on risky architectural projects.) Rybczynski favors humility, subtlety, and functionality in architecture; his tastes trend toward staid, quietly elegant buildings. He values imagination, but has little patience for the avant-garde, celebrity architects, vanity competitions, or spectacle. “Young architects such as Libeskind, Nouvel, and Koolhaas” he writes, are akin to “show dogs” who garner their reputations through competition-based work that is “refined and styled to the point of caricature.”

This critique is compelling, but it has its limits. “Art shows are eventually dismantled; buildings last for centuries,” Rybczynski writes. “That’s why architecture should be conservative in its instincts. The ‘wow factor’ may excite the visiting tourist and the junketing journalist, but it is a shaky foundation on which to build lasting value.” I’m not a huge fan of avant-garde architecture either, and the work of celebrity architects often goes awry for those who live amongst it—take the Frank Gehry-designed Disney Concert Hall, in LA (a building that Rybczynski does admire), which originally reflected sunlight so aggressively that neighboring apartments experienced a temperature increase, while drivers and passersby were blinded by the glare. Rybczynski is right to call out architects who submit designs for cities they have little relationship to, but work that favors experimentation—in aesthetics, in use, in design process—occupies a valuable space in the culture, too. “Lasting value” is subjective and arbitrary; it serves a culture well to explore its desires and curiosities, however eccentric, and expand beyond the mainstream comfort-zone.

Given his light conservatism and pragmatism, it makes sense that some of Rybczynski’s best work—including two books, The Most Beautiful House in the World and Home: A Short History of an Idea—focuses on domestic architecture and design, the psychological and aesthetic dimensions of residences. In this realm, his prose is occasionally romantic and whimsical; sometimes, it’s downright charming. In “Designs for Escape,” an essay in his new collection, Rybczynski recalls helping a friend design her weekend house. “Building a house for yourself is exciting,” he writes, “because of the feeling of possibility that a new house carries and because creating shelter is a basic human urge, whether or not you are an architect…. [A new house] tells you—and everyone else—‘This is how I live. This is what’s important to me. This is what I dream about.’” This is not a profound insight, but it illustrates the way in which architecture plays to the spirit and imagination, and it is deeply comforting.