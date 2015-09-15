Cheat! It's the Only Way to Get Published.

Unlike Michael Derrick Hudson, the white poet made infamous for his inclusion in this year’s Best American Poetry under the name Yi-Fen Chou, I keep no “detailed records” of my literary submissions. I prefer to focus on the successes, few and insubstantial as those may be.

Some years ago, I wrote a short story and began sending it around to the journals and small magazines, which (relatively) promptly declined to accept it. After a few failed efforts, I chanced upon a publication that offered detailed instructions on its website for unsolicited submissions. This was a bicoastal operation, with offices in Brooklyn and Portland (a lit-world cliché even then, but not quite on today’s order of eye-rolling magnitude), and the editors provided two mailing addresses: Portland for stories by writers without an agent; Brooklyn for those with agents. I was, at the time, “between representation,” by which I mean I had sent samples of my writing to a good 25 or so agents in New York and points elsewhere, without luck. The closest I’d come to securing an agent was at a writers’ conference I had attended in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. My attendance fee bought me a five-minute sit-down with an agent named Cherry Weiner, which has nothing to do with this story, but: Cherry Weiner is a fantastic, fantastic name.

At the time of these submissions, I was a junior editor at an established magazine, and I decided to use this to my advantage. I typed up a cover letter on my employer’s very fine letterhead, slipped it and the story into an envelope embossed with our well-known logo, and rules be damned, sent it to the folks in Brooklyn. A few months later, an editor emailed me at work—stick it, SASE!—to say he would like to buy the story, which I think rose slightly-but-not-significantly above not-half-bad. It was published a few months later after a few skillful edits. I earned $500, which I believe is $495 more than I had earned in my fiction-publishing career to that point.

I determined never again to follow the submission guidelines of any publication. For university-based journals, I knew that the editor was often employed by the school. It wasn’t hard to find a .edu email address and send stories directly to him or her, never failing, of course, to mention where I worked, which seemed to cut more ice than the quality of what I was writing. I sent a story directly to the editor of a California journal after having first asked him to write something for me at my publication. He never did, but he took my story. Another editor gratefully accepted something I wrote and within days of publication had sent me a story of his own to consider. I never again mailed a story to anyone, never used a generic email address for the “editors,” and while my work continued to be rejected, I eventually found a home for everything. After a couple of years of this, I stopped writing fiction altogether, for a variety of reasons, one of them being that what I wrote wasn’t all that good.