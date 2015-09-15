Everyone Deserves a Smartphone

All the same, the market realities that concentrate profit, R&D, marketing, and media attention on more expensive devices speaks to the circular relation of money, demographics, and the leading edge of development. For all their benefits, free markets have a tendency to concentrate the privileges of wealth, concerns that are hardly universal. It is not the existence of high-end tech itself that is the problem, but rather, that the use cases modeled for all tech tend to cater to the consumerist pursuits of the comfortable classes. A new iPhone with a better camera is great, but is definitely not necessary.

Does that mean we need some sort of counterbalance, non-market initiatives meant to focus on making technology both more accessible but also more responsive to the needs of the less privileged? Housing, for example, predominantly functions as a free market, but its downsides are somewhat offset by state and non-state interventions—from reserved affordable housing and zoning laws, to charity organizations like Habitat for Humanity, to beds at homeless shelters. I think tech needs similar structures: non-profit organizations whose aim is to foster access to technology, whether through software or hardware. It’s not that, in the cases of housing or tech, one wishes to dismiss or unfairly disrupt the market—or to suggest that access alone is enough—but instead to acknowledge that, unchecked, the market will continue to treat the least privileged and powerful as afterthoughts. And that’s unacceptable.

Like all major human activity, technology is ambivalent. It is entirely ordinary, simply the specific vector of change for our time, neither inherently good nor bad. But that also means we should regard it as a complex part of society, with all the difficult socio-political choices that entails. And like so many other times in history—whether the advent of the library, or access to housing, or the existence of welfare—when we acknowledge that technology is a necessity for modern life, we must also demand that the market not be the only determinant of who does and does not get access to it. There must be room for the voices of those for whom tech is not just another luxury, but a vital connection to the world in all its possibility.