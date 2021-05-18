The brilliance of Frank Lloyd Wright's Guggenheim Museum

The new Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum is Frank Lloyd Wright’s last public building and his only one in the city of New York. Originally commissioned more than fifteen years ago the building has been the subject of battles, arguments, whispering campaigns and shouted protests, ranging from a long but finally victorious engagement with the city’s building code to a formal document signed by most of the “New York” school of painters in which they pointed out that it was a farce to build a museum without consulting them.

Well, the building opened last week - in fact most of the week was spent in openings at the Guggenheim and a whole new status-stairway in New York is based on which opening you were invited to. James Johnson Sweeney, director of the Guggenheim, is to be envied for the space he has been given to work in; in the installation of his first show he has risen superbly to the challenge of the building, if challenge it is; he has made his own contribution to the building itself in the lighting arrangements; but above all he has shown off the suitability of the building for the general style of painting for which the Guggenheim is famous. The show is a success. The building is a beauty and don’t let anyone tell you different.

As you must know by now, Wright’s Guggenheim is a spiral ramp six stories high, about a third of a mile long, with a three percent grade and a diameter of 128 feet at the top, 100 feet at the bottom. It has been protested from the first that you can’t hang pictures decently for people to look at while they’re walking downhill; the opening show provides the answer: you can. Not only decently but brilliantly, thanks as much to Sweeney’s lights as to Wright’s design. The slight grade is a help to physical comfort; you take the elevator to the top ring and saunter down through the exhibition, gravity with you all the way. The ramp is divided into bays which break the fall without destroying the flow. The main ramp-wall turns out not to be there. The pictures are floated about four feet out from it, fixed each to a single steel rod. No frames are used; the edges of the paintings are white, the walls are white, the rods are white. Light comes through glass panels in such a manner that the paintings seem to rest on a bank of white light in which there is no glare at all. The light on the pictures is similar. The only museum lighting in the country that compares with this is that of the new wing in Cleveland where daylight and electric light are mixed. Here most of the light seems to be artificial, though Wright originally provided for daylight to come in through the line of the spiral. Anyway whether you look at the pictures before you or at those across the well, at least 100 feet away, the light itself is both fully adequate and cheerful.