Donald Trump's Crude Insults Are Effective Because They're True

Jeb Bush recently argued that no candidate, including Donald Trump, could insult his way to the GOP nomination or the presidency. Trump is setting out to test that thesis. He has derided Bush's lack of virility, Lindsey Graham's posture, and even Carly Fiorina's face. These insults are plainly juvenile, but they are also highly calculated and insidious. They confront their targets with an impossible conundrum: respond in kind, and stoop to Trump’s level, or respond slowly and allow the insults to seep into the Republican voter psyche.

Part of what makes Trump's insults so sticky, though, is that they are true—or at least contain a kernel of truth, intended or otherwise.

If these insults were plainly false, Trump would look (more) ridiculous. But examine them closely, and it becomes clear that Trump grasps his opponents’ weaknesses and insecurities much better than they grasp his. Consider the most famous Trump insult, which he leveled (repeatedly) at Bush and has since directed at Ben Carson: Both men, he says, are too “low energy” to be president. Bush and Carson responded in different ways, but with the same basic message—“I am NOT low energy!”—that you’d expect to hear from someone correctly accused of being low energy. This compounds the problem, but it’s only a problem in the first place because both Bush and Carson are actually subdued in manner, which gives the original claim real resonance.

Trump has parlayed this attack, meant to evoke a lack of manly vigor, into other, easier to substantiate attacks against both men.