But that comparison is not really apt because disciplinary hearings in prisons and jails are more like “kangaroo courts,” Martin said. “You don’t really have to do anything wrong to find yourself getting a disciplinary ticket.” In August of 2013, correction officers savagely beat Jackson and three other inmates with radios, broomsticks, and batons—an incident that the Justice Department included in its report last year on Rikers’ adolescent facility. Jackson said he was sentenced to solitary and fined $25, as if he had been the one doing the beating. In New York State, inmates can be put in extreme isolation for yelling or for being slow to respond to a guard’s order or for not picking up their fork in the mess hall.

While some of the state disciplinary fees may sound insignificant, small fines can pile up fast. They pile up on people who often were homeless or unemployed before they were incarcerated and will face the same situations upon release. The ACLU of Kansas said inmates could easily rack up thousands of dollars of debt just from disciplinary fines. Worley said she handed over a total of roughly $3,000 to New York City to pay off Jackson’s disciplinary fines and restitution fees for property damage.

The massive debt forced Worley and her other three kids to cut back sharply. She turned off the cable, has the kids scrape free wifi from where they can, and washes the laundry every two weeks instead of every week like she used to. They don’t go to the movies or out for dinner anymore. The food stamps barely take them through the month. “She's broke right now,” Jackson told me over the jailhouse phone in July. “I could hear it in her voice—she's really hurt.”