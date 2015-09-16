On Russia, Donald Trump’s Bluster Is No Match for Putin

Donald Trump is the latest Republican presidential candidate to falsely assess the impact of President Barack Obama’s engagement in Ukraine. The former Soviet nation is in the middle of a bloody proxy war with Russia that started last year, after Ukrainians revolted against and overthrew the corrupt government of former president Viktor Yanukovych—a staunch ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin who is now enjoying refuge in Russia.

According to Trump, the president isn’t doing enough to help support Ukraine defend itself against the military offensive of Russian-backed rebels who have taken over the eastern part of the country and want independence from Kyiv. So far more than 6,000 have died in the conflict that Ukraine is struggling to stop and Putin denies Moscow has anything involvement in. The White House, Kyiv, Brussels and independent media accounts have proven, however, that not only are Russian troops in eastern Ukraine supporting the rebels but that they are participating in the fighting. The president, with cooperation from Europe, has responded with a series of sanctions against Moscow that have proven devastating to the Russian economy. The ruble has been taking a drumming all year and the country’s GDP is expected to see a steep contraction.