On Russia, Donald Trump’s Bluster Is No Match for Putin

President Obama, unlike Trump, is aware that the U.S. cannot single-handedly influence geopolitical outcomes in Moscow without cooperation from Europe. In June, the European Union extended sanctions against Russia until at least the beginning of 2016. Moreover, the price of Russian oil is falling; because 50 percent of Russia’s budget comes from oil and gas, the timing of the extension came at a terrible time for Putin. Though many hawks in Congress would prefer a more directly lethal intervention, Russia’s economy is contracting as it hemorrhages money.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican presidential candidate, is a member of Congress who might prefer less delicate actions than sanctions. He’s been a consistent critic of President Obama’s Russia policy; recently on Face The Nation, Rubio lamented Russia’s role in the nuclear deal with Iran. And in a Washington Post column last year, Rubio wrote that U.S. sanctions should include visa restrictions for Putin and his political and business allies. He also recommended that Russia’s membership to all global organizations not linked to resolving the Ukraine conflict should be revoked.

While there are a lot of problems with Rubio’s policy recommendations, at least you can tell he has thought them over. With Trump, not so much. His tough talk is perfect for reality television, but would earn him no respect from the Russians at the U.N. Security Council or at the G-8. Nor would it evoke fear in someone like Putin whose political adversaries end up dead instead of fired. Putin is the same man who, in 2002, invited a French journalist to Moscow to undergo a circumcision after he asked the president about the war in Chechnya during a press conference. Which is to say: Putin is a real life badass. Trump just plays one on television.

U.S.-Russia relations are the worst they have been been since the Soviet Union fell, in 1991. For the first time since then, central European leaders are readying for Russian tanks to roll into their territory. Poland is bolstering its armed forces and the Baltic states are already engaging in military exercises in preparation for a possible invasion. They have every reason to do so. Putin’s geopolitical expansionism in Europe is becoming more aggressive, and measured responses to his unpredictable behavior must be considered on a daily basis.

So far, President Obama’s reactions to Russian aggression are the most robust of any sitting president since the end of the Cold War. It’s important to remember George W. Bush’s non-response to Putin’s invasion of Georgia back in 2008—but I don’t recall Trump or any other Republican referring to Bush as “weak.”

In addition to sanctioning Moscow over violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the U.S. sent 300 paratroopers to Ukraine in April to train its forces fighting Russia-backed rebels in the east. The Pentagon announced in June that it was sending tanks and armor to NATO allies in eastern Europe to assure them that the U.S. would help fend off further Russian encroachment.

There have been calls for the president to arm Kyiv with lethal aid, which I support, but so far he has resisted because, many believe, such a move could potentially provoke Putin into escalating the war to a level neither the U.S. nor Brussels is prepared to counter in a timely matter. It is a very legitimate consideration that should be seen as cautious, and not weak.

Americans do not have an appetite for sending their troops into any more unnecessary wars, especially to a country few people in the U.S. care about. Economic sanctions don’t have the same brash, made-for-television entertainment value as pontificating about foreign policy on a battleship (like Trump did yesterday), but they are pressuring Putin to reconsider if Ukraine is worth the blows its economy is enduring. Real life doesn’t look good on television. That’s why we don’t take reality TV for anything more than what it is: fake.

This article has been updated to correct the following factual changes: The victims of the Ukraine conflict were not mostly women and children; and second, that the International Monetary Fund expects the Russian economy to contract 3.4 percent this year before the country sees any growth.