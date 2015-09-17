Three Female Scholars Break Down Fiorina's Debate Performance

There was no discussion of the gender gap in income, family leave, sexual assault on college campuses or military installations—or anyplace for that matter—domestic violence, or other topics that we typically define as “women’s issues.”

I would rate Fiorina’s performance as favorably as I would her performance in the undercard debate last month. She came to the debate prepared. She articulated her points well. She was tough, but gracious, in confronting the issue of Donald Trump’s intemperate comments about her. While she claimed to not want to play the gender card, her response to Donald Trump’s Rolling Stone comments was a clear overture to women voters.

She was clearly at home on the stage with the top contenders, and it was obvious that she was trying to present herself as a viable, “outsider” alternative to Donald Trump.