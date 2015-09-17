Is Confessional Writing Feminist?

In a spate of memoirs published in recent years by women in their twenties, the authors are their own subjects. Yet Matis’s disappointing memoir resembles a classic makeover story. In Girl in the Woods, she sets up a narrative of catastrophe and salvation. On her second night at college, Matis is raped in her dorm room by a boy she’s only met that night. Shaken, she drops out after her freshman year and hikes the Pacific Crest Trail. By the end, she has shed her “post-rape fat,” traded in glasses for contact lenses, changed her first name, and gotten hitched.

“I was ugly, had bad posture and thick glasses. I was chubby, my curly hair a mess, I felt unattractive, I always had,” Matis writes near the beginning of Girl in the Woods. “I was unseen. I had always been unseen.” Later, Matis is pleased to report that she feels beautiful for herself, not for any man. A quarter century after Laura Mulvey famously coined the term “male gaze,” we’re working on getting rid of the “male,” but that “gaze” is still all-important.

Perhaps it's a radical inversion to flip the lens and gaze into our own faces, our own bodies, our own minds. But, for me at least, that impulse is depressing.

The emphasis on visibility, on being seen, is not unique to Matis. In Motorcycles I’ve Loved, Brooks-Dalton finds herself frustrated by men who belittle her, call her “cute,” and question her biking credentials. A petite woman, she “could never quite reconcile this discrepancy between who I wanted to be and who I appeared to be…People looked at me a little differently when I arrived in leather, on two wheels, and it made me begin to look at myself differently, too.”