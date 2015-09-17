Is Confessional Writing Feminist?

For many women writers, doling out their stories has proved a successful path to a career in writing. In the past decade, a vast online space—websites like Thought Catalog, Rookie, and xoJane—has opened up for women to write about their early confrontations with adulthood, preferably with emphasis on their growth from awkward girls to complicated, yet desirable, women. Writing about “the Internet’s bottomless appetite for harrowing personal essays,” Slate senior editor Laura Bennett argues that the internet’s appetite for confessional writing points many young writers inward—not necessarily because they have something pressing to say but because, for women in particular, a pitch based on a traumatic personal experience is a reliable way to get an editor’s attention.

Others argue that confessional writing is a radical act, providing a template for women to be their own subjects. But the troubling paradox is that, in their quest to spin a narrative out of the fabric of their lives, these writers often fall back on the same objectifying impulse of male writers and artists since time immemorial. In 1972, the art critic John Berger wrote, “men act and women appear. Men look at women. Women watch themselves being looked at.” Berger was writing about the depiction of women in classic oil paintings, but in so much personal writing today, young women fall into this same trap. Writers like Aspen Matis, the young author of the memoir Girl in the Woods, or Lily Brooks-Dalton, who recently published her first book, Motorcycles I’ve Loved end up—or, rather, start out by—commodifying their own womanhood.

In a spate of memoirs published in recent years by women in their twenties, the authors are their own subjects. Yet Matis’s disappointing memoir resembles a classic makeover story. In Girl in the Woods, she sets up a narrative of catastrophe and salvation. On her second night at college, Matis is raped in her dorm room by a boy she’s only met that night. Shaken, she drops out after her freshman year and hikes the Pacific Crest Trail. By the end, she has shed her “post-rape fat,” traded in glasses for contact lenses, changed her first name, and gotten hitched.

“I was ugly, had bad posture and thick glasses. I was chubby, my curly hair a mess, I felt unattractive, I always had,” Matis writes near the beginning of Girl in the Woods. “I was unseen. I had always been unseen.” Later, Matis is pleased to report that she feels beautiful for herself, not for any man. A quarter century after Laura Mulvey famously coined the term “male gaze,” we’re working on getting rid of the “male,” but that “gaze” is still all-important.