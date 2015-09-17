CNN's Jake Tapper, as the moderator of the second Republican debate on Wednesday night, posed a "lighthearted" question to the eleven candidates on stage: Given the Treasury Department's announcement that a woman will appear on the $10 bill, who would you choose?

Fewer than half of the candidates named actual American women of historical importance: Rand Paul (Susan B. Anthony), Marco Rubio (Rosa Parks), Ted Cruz (Rosa Parks, but on the $20 bill instead), Scott Walker (Clara Barton), and Chris Christie (Abigail Adams). Jeb Bush and John Kasich chose non-American figures (Margaret Thatcher and Mother Teresa, respectively). And Carly Fiorina said she wouldn’t change the bill at all, because doing is merely a “gesture,” adding, "I don't think it helps to change our history."

But the three other candidates gave the most out-of-touch answers: Mike Huckabee nominated his wife, Ben Carson his mother, and Donald Trump his daughter (or Rosa Parks).

The candidates probably thought it would be endearing to name a loved one. Instead, they revealed either that they couldn't actually name an important woman in American history, or that they have a low opinion of our many historic female figures. “I mean," Huckabee said, "who else could possibly be on that money other than my wife?”