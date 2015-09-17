A White House petition in 2013 asked that President Barack Obama stop framing women’s equality as protecting “wives, mothers, and daughters.” The petition, receiving 4,600 signatures, argued, “Defining women by their relationships to other people is reductive, misogynist, and alienating to women who do not define ourselves exclusively by our relationships to others. Further, by referring to ‘our’ wives et al, the President appears to be talking to The Men of America about Their Women, rather than talking to men AND women.”

Tapper called his question "lighthearted." It was anything but. Putting a woman on an American bill for the first time ever may be a "gesture," as Fiorina says, but a vital one. It signals that women are not merely supporting actors in U.S. history, that they have shaped the nation in ways as important as their male counterparts have. Anthony, Parks, Adams, and Barton are just the beginning of a very long list of historic American women. It's not too much to ask for all presidential candidates to recognize a few of them by name.