A few girls strummed guitars and sang, but the rest of the crowd was restive. The original plan—to walk the fifteen miles to Cherry Creek—had been scrapped, and the priest was trying to load his charges into two out of three buses, the third having somehow been lost in the shuffle. "How can this be happen?" I heard the priest mutter. "How can a whole bus not be?" Finally, the pilgrims sat on each other's laps and drove away. I know that half a million people were converging on their camp site. After all their trouble, I hoped they'd get to see the pope.

By the time Sunday mass was over, I wasn't sure they would make it back to Northwest Denver at all. The radio was full of horror stories—17,000 of the faithful stricken by heat prostration, half-mile-long port-a-potty lines, at least one fatal heart attack. Almost 750,000 people had shown up at Cherry Creek, and most of them seem to have thought they could heat the 90-degree heat with an occasional sip of Pepsi.

The two buses finally appeared at about six o'clock Sunday night. A few minutes later, my doorbell rang. Outside were Magda, Violeta and Monica, all 16. They asked if they could take a shower.

I fed them tea and Colorado peaches while they waited their turns. I said I was sorry so much had gone wrong at mass.

"But nothing is wrong!" Magda said. "It was so beautiful!"



The heat? The fainting multitudes?

"Some people were fainting," Violeta agreed, "but it was wonderful. In the communion I was so happy I was crying."

"The pope spoke a different language to almost every country," Monica said. "To us, he said, The Jesus is your friend. He told us about the love."

"Oh," Violeta sighed, "I like this pope so much."

After their showers, the three girls pressed me to accept an I Love Toronto key chain and sang me a song in Polish. It contained not one word about God or Jesus or the sanctity of life. In translation, it went:

We're glad you're here

Were glad you're here

We're glad you're here

Oh what if you weren't here?

My husband and daughter came in from the Safeway during the last chorus. It was quite a scene. We all stood there among the grocery bags laughing and singing a little. Suddenly, a helicopter passed low over the house. The pope was on his way out of town. Unbeknownst to me, he had been only five blocks away, making an unannounced visit to an orphanage just south of the Safeway. As charitable institutions go, the Mount Saint Vincent Home is self-effacing. If you didn't know an emotionally disturbed child, you might not even know it existed. With all the higher-profile targets in town, I couldn't imagine what led the pope to our neighborhood, but he had come, and even my husband was impressed.

"He just walked right in and stayed awhile," my husband told us. "There were police barricades everywhere, and people were out on their lawns."

"Did you see him?" Monica asked.

"No, but our checker did. She was outside having a cigarette during her break, and the pope walked by on the other side of the fence. She saw him all right," he said. "You should have seen her face."



