Instead, Zuckerberg talked about creating a tool that can express empathy, especially in situations of tragedy or hardship. It’s supposed to be similar to the “like" button, a “quick way to emote,” Zuckerberg explained, but it will not be about disliking—or expressing negativity at all. It will be, if Zuckerberg is to be believed, a button for responding to a natural disaster or a status update about a death in the family. The company, reportedly, has been testing it for some time, and some version may appear soon.

But Facebook’s development of an empathy button needs to be looked at in the larger context of how the company monitors and manipulates the emotions of its users. Last summer, Facebook published the results of a study of “emotional contagion,” which examined whether certain emotions can be induced in people—in this case, almost 700,000 Facebook users—and then be observed moving across the network. In essence, Facebook wanted to know if the company can make users feel happier or sadder, simply by altering the mixture of content they see, and if those emotions were “contagious,” transmissible through users’ Facebook interactions. (Receiving far less attention was another study by the same researchers, who determined “that rainfall directly influences the emotional content of status messages, and it also affects the status messages of friends in other cities who are not experiencing rainfall.”)

For Facebook’s data scientists, the answer was yes on both counts. But the study’s conclusions were highly disputed, and the larger controversy concerned issues of consent, experimentation, and the opaque ways in which Facebook’s algorithms filter information and influence our lives, perhaps even guiding us toward desired behaviors. After all, if Facebook could induce a little more positivity in its users—believing this would make us more pliable, more amenable to brand messaging—why wouldn’t it do so? We may think that we are immune to these kinds of subtle influences, but Silicon Valley behaviorists—not to mention every advertising firm in the country—would disagree.

The “like” button has become a popular tool for judging user response, as well as dominant metric in web advertising, but it’s only a single click in a grand architecture of emotional surveillance and data analysis In April 2013, Facebook introduced the ability to tag feelings, activities, brands, and businesses in status updates; these tags also came with emoji-style icons that helped give them the feel of text messages shared between friends. Perhaps this was by design, as these tags served an important purpose: they made status updates more machine-readable, giving Facebook’s advertising algorithms further insights into what people were posting about. Someone who tags that they’re sad and eating ice cream immediately signals a certain emotional state—and a potential susceptibility to targeted advertising.

While the “like” button can be seen as limiting Facebook’s ability to know how people respond to bad news, these new tags allowed users the chance to offer a clearer sense of their emotions, both to their network of friends and Facebook’s network of data. As a result, these new tags also allowed Facebook to better monetize negativity—the sad, the mad, the generally unlikable. For years, the Facebook monoculture has struggled to process emotions more complex than the “like.” The company’s speech policies reflect a certain prurience, as indicated by the company’s recent grappling with nudity constraints after removing photos of breast-feeding mothers. The empathy button, if it comes to pass, should be seen in the context of the social network’s attempt to give users more ways to express their emotions while also integrating these tools into a larger architecture of data collection and monitoring.