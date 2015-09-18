In a public forum on September 15, Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that a “dislike” button had been a frequently requested feature, and indicated that the company was working on something to solve the problem. Zuckerberg’s comments were almost instantly met with an explosion of enthusiasm (from users) and wildly uninformed speculation (from analysts). One popular line of commentary has centered around worries that a “dislike” button could be a bullying tool, or that it could create an atmosphere of negativity. While calling the button a victory for more realistic thinking, Andre Spicer, a professor of organizational behavior, solemnly declared, “Living with the thumbs down will be tough. We may get upset, be disturbed and sometimes feel gloomy.”

What most of these reactions missed is that Zuckerberg never said that the company is building a “dislike” button. He specifically dismissed the idea of the “like” having an unhappy twin: “We didn’t want to just build a “dislike” button because we don’t want to turn Facebook into a forum where people are voting up or down on people’s posts. That doesn’t seem like the kind of community we want to create.”

Instead, Zuckerberg talked about creating a tool that can express empathy, especially in situations of tragedy or hardship. It’s supposed to be similar to the “like" button, a “quick way to emote,” Zuckerberg explained, but it will not be about disliking—or expressing negativity at all. It will be, if Zuckerberg is to be believed, a button for responding to a natural disaster or a status update about a death in the family. The company, reportedly, has been testing it for some time, and some version may appear soon.