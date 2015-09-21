Pope Francis’s Radical Authenticity Is Revolutionizing the Catholic Church

Our age is not quite as disturbing as John XXIII's, but Arendt's words could just as easily apply to Pope Francis. Europe is facing its largest refugee crisis since World War II. In the United States, nativist sentiment is ascendant. With his screeds against Mexican immigrants and attacks on fellow politicians for speaking Spanish, Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump has been a surprise hit with the party’s base. As the billionaire co-producer of The Apprentice fantasizes about lining the country’s southern border with a massive contiguous wall, inequality within the United States is wide and growing. Worldwide, the past year has witnessed the deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which claimed more than eleven thousand lives in West Africa; and the murder and rape of thousands of civilians in the Middle East, with the Islamic State evidently bent on genocide.

Amid the uncertainties of our time, Francis has emerged as a source of moral leadership, and has been widely hailed as a thoroughgoing Christian reformer in the style of John XXIII. Francis’s reputation as a radical reformer has earned him as much adulation as reproach, and the world still seems—on the eve of his visit to the United States—fixated on his every word, as he stands poised to provide steady moral direction in troubled times. The light that Francis has managed to offer the world in our troubled times is the subject, in different ways, of several recent books: This Economy Kills, by Andrea Tornielli and Giacomo Galeazzi ; The Tweetable Pope, by Michael O’Loughlin, and The Francis Effect, by John Gehring. All three seek, in different ways, to answer the question that many are asking: Can Francis help to guide us through turbulent times? And if he can, where will his guidance lead us?

Much of Pope Francis’s mass appeal appears to be rooted in his simple authenticity, evident in his modest dress and easygoing demeanor as well as his penchant for off-the-cuff remarks, such as his now famous "Who am I to judge?" quip in response to a question about gay Catholics seeking communion with the Church. Michael O’Loughlin, a young Catholic reporter based in the Boston Globe’s Catholic vertical Crux, wrote The Tweetable Pope not so much to explain how Francis reaches millions daily with his spiritual insights—though the book does contain a short, gentle primer on Twitter for the uninitiated—but why the millions of users who follow and retweet Francis find his tweets so compelling. Francis, O'Loughlin writes, is “able to make the seemingly ordinary experiences of everyday life seem graced and meaningful,” inviting his millions of readers to “pause a moment during their hectic lives and consider something deeper.”