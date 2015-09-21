Pope Francis’s Radical Authenticity Is Revolutionizing the Catholic Church

But just how far has Francis’s famed radicalism gone in reforming the Church and world? In The Francis Effect, John Gehring, director of Catholic outreach at the advocacy group Faith in Public Life, seeks to explore what the outcome of Francis’s papacy have been so far, and what the barriers to the accomplishment of Francis’s long-term goals might be. Despite early inklings of a “Francis effect”—a commonly discussed but vaguely defined term—Gehring notes that “a well-oiled conservative Catholic movement in this country took more than three decades to build and won’t fizzle easily.” For Gehring, the major obstacles to Francis’s teachings shifting American values toward the poor and vulnerable are those politicians who still operate within the framework of the culture wars, centering their attentions on abortion, birth control, sexuality, and limited government, to the exclusion of entertaining solutions for poverty and oppression among the lower classes.

Despite the inclination of the political machine to suit the interests of the wealthy by ignoring the needs of the poor, Gehring senses that Francis’s impact on politics is already visible. For starters, those committed to libertarian economics have been entirely unable to come up with a compelling rebuke for Francis, though they have tried. Gehring notes that even a mild gesture like a House resolution to honor Francis’s “inspirational statements and actions” stalled in the summer of 2014 because Republican representatives refused to back it based on the pope’s rhetoric on inequality. (As of this writing, a congressman from Arizona has threatened to boycott the Pope’s address to congress because of his focus on climate change.) But Gehring points out that “the pope’s encyclical is another opportunity for Catholic leaders in the United States to put more institutional weight behind an urgent moral issue.” In other words, Francis’s mandate on the climate and its relationship with human life issues and inequality has gifted activists with a kind of moral gravitas and institutional warrant to pursue change more confidently than ever before. “Prominent Catholic politicians who are climate change skeptics,” Gehring writes, “now find themselves in the unenviable position of not only disputing the overwhelming scientific consensus on this issue, but also standing on the opposing side of the world’s most influential moral leader.” It is too soon to judge whether the energy Francis has introduced into the debate over the climate and general care for the poor will have tangible political outcomes, Gehring acknowledges, but if nothing else, circumstances are now primed for change.

The majority of Gehring’s book is on the Church itself, and Francis’s efforts at reform from within. The author does an excellent job of rendering clearly what might seem to outsiders like so much inside baseball, tracing the movement of prelates according to Francis’s appointments and removals, explaining the extent of his work bringing women into contributory roles within the Church’s leadership, and examining his impact on the welcoming of lesbian and gay Catholics into the life of the Church. Perhaps each of Francis’s reforms inside the Church is, in itself, small; even Gehring worries that some will view the Francis effect as nothing more than a “change in tone.” But by taking all of his reform efforts thus far together, Gehring builds a compelling, readable case for viewing Francis as a Pope uniquely equipped to struggle against the vices of his age.

Perhaps the greatest vice of our age is the belief that certain domains are simply amoral—economics, for instance. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush recently joined a long line of conservatives who believe matters of money are excused from the directives of faith, contrary to centuries of Christian teaching. For this reason, making the case that Francis’s teachings on the economy are not only theologically sound but appropriate for a Pope has been an important task for those hoping to see a Francis effect in politics. Andrea Tornielli and Giacomo Galeazzi ’s compact book This Economy Kills does precisely that.

Tornielli and Galeazzi are each longtime observers of the Vatican, and put their experience to use in outlining the Church’s longstanding skepticism of the excesses of free market capitalism, a stance which seems better understood in Europe and Latin America than within the United States. For Tornielli and Galeazzi, correcting the “forgetfulness that sometimes seems to exist in the Catholic world regarding some relevant and surprising pages of the social doctrine of the church” is key to making the case for the legitimacy of Francis’s economic message. Their book brings together a slew of experts with different perspectives on Francis’s economics, though their views seem to converge in that all view Francis as committed to a more equitable world, in which gainful work and adequate public resources are made available to all.

One of the most fascinating aspects of Tornielli and Galeazzi’s book is an interview they managed to conduct with Francis himself. In the latter pages of the volume, Tornielli and Galeazzi ask Francis to demonstrate the continuity of his vision of a just economy (“We need programs, structures, and policies leading to a better allocation of resources, job creation, and the integral advancement of those who are excluded,” the pontiff says) with that of Church tradition. To do so, Francis cites none other than Pope John XXIII:

A month before the opening of the Second Vatican Council, Pope John XXIII said: “The church reveals itself as it is and as it aspires to be, that is, everyone’s church, and particularly the church of the poor.”...The church’s invitation to overcome what I have called the ‘globalization of indifference’ is far from any political interest and ideology. Animated only by Jesus’ words, the church wants to make its contribution to build a world where we look after one another and care for each other.

It really is as simple as that: Francis’s message underscores the Christian mandate to genuinely care for one another in all domains of life, in whatever office or capacity a person finds herself. Maybe this is why the edifices of power have such difficulty contending with Francis: His brand of reform is truly to re-form, to reconstitute what has long been true of the Church and valued in the Catholic tradition, and to present the core message of Christian teaching simply and authentically. Whatever he says when he addresses Congress this coming week will be historic not only for the singularity of the occasion, but because the message of Jesus is still uncomfortably revolutionary, even in our enlightened age, which by the day seems darker.

In Men in Dark Times, Arendt admits it is hard to say without retrospect whether the light cast by our contemporary luminaries “was the light of a candle or that of a blazing sun.” That, she decides, is a job for posterity. Indeed it is impossible for us now to know whether or not Pope Francis will be memorialized as an outsize figure either within the Church or without; what we can more soundly say is that his teachings and example routinely defy the notion that we are doomed to the darkness of our times. As Saint Augustine said in a fifth century sermon, “We make our times; such as we are, such are the times.” If the “Francis effect” has an immediate or lasting effect, it will show itself not in how we cope with our times, but in how we change them.