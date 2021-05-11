Popestock in Chicago

According to the press, the crowd at the Grant Park mass exceeded all but the wildest expectations. Chicago police estimated the number at 1.5 million. But no one was counting, and acting police chief Joseph DiLeonardi, who kept calling His Holiness "our supreme commander," was not the most objective authority. Some police said it was hard to believe there were more than 500,000 to 750,000 people there—more than a Bears game, maybe, but only so-so by Warsaw standards. Still, even that is an impressive show for a town prized in television circles as the biggest collection of stay-at-homes in America.

A mob in a pasture, even a hushed and peaceful mob as this one was, does not knit well or quickly into a deeply prayerful community; and the pope did not give an evangelical-style performance, or impose his personality on the event as much as one might have expected. Most of the time he was an expressionless dot, surrounded by a sea of bishop dots, The papal throngs were left to their own thoughts, or possibly to their own prayers. During the homily, the pope's slow, husky voice seemed to roll up and down the park for miles, and echo eerily off the walls of the Loop that stood in the distance like a deserted Oz. Not that the homily was by any means stirring or cine of John Paul's best. Most of it presented a patronizing, Vatican-wary appreciation of America's cultural pluralism. “E pluribus unum” the pope chanted several times too often.

The real Popestock raged at the edges of Grant Park, not at its center, as it had raged in record stores, newsstands, and head shops for weeks. Out here the vendors and hawkers had everything on sale except indulgences: pope buttons, pope posters, pope T-Shirts ("I got a peek at the pope"), pope bumper stickers (“Come follow me—John Paul II"), a dozen different souvenir books, Vatican flags, John Paul 11 pennants, and pope record albums. The diocese was not responsible for any of it, of course, but one caught a sense of what Calvin and Martin Luther objected to.