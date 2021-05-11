Papa Do Preach

Father Emil Wesselsky, the priest, has a problem with the Hispanic community: "I have a struggle to keep them away from their pious personal religion. We're still hung up, you see, on things like excessive devotion to the sacrament … we should look more to the social justice issues. If you leave them out, you've just destroyed Christianity." I asked him about Christ's distinction between God and Caesar: "Sure, but Caesar has got to be held responsible to the people, and we will hold his feet to the fire until he is." His anti-Protestantism is a curious variety: "Anything Protestants have today is really old Catholic, … All I'm trying to do is jump back to the old Catholicism." He recognized the problem of the drift of Hispanic Catholics, even in the barrio, to the fundamentalists.

It doesn't seem that way to wander around the neighborhood. The poverty of the houses is only matched by the garden shrines to Our Lady of Guadelupe and Our Lady of San Juan, commemorating appearances of the Virgin Mary. On the walls of the public housing slums there are vast murals, painted by children, depicting the lives of saints, Mexican heroes, and the Crucifixion, On Saturday afternoon, in a San Fernando graveyard, there was a dazzling display of traditional Mexican-American Catholicism. At the funeral of Mr, Gomez, a mariachi band played Mexican tunes in loud brass in the noon sun, drowned out only by the wailing of children and women. All around them, graves were decorated traditionally: the dead's favorite beer left on the tombstones for the adults, toys left on children's graves, pictures of couples inlaid into the plaques, even if only one of them has died.

Still, a mere four blocks away, the Asambleas de Dios Pentecostal church is booming. A 24-year-old Hispanic, Joe Cordero, tells his story. He was a stillborn child, but survived, something his mother had asked of Our Lady of Guadelupe. When he was ten, she took him to the shrine at Guadelupe in thanks: "I told my mom, that thing's not alive, that thing's dead. She slapped me across the face. Ever since then, I never believed in the saints.... I think Jesus Christ can do it now," His faith was his own: "It has to be a personal deal." Part of his complaint against Catholicism is its liberalism: "You can have a 12 o'clock mass and at 8 o'clock that night, you're selling beer and wine to the constituents." He might also have been put off by a church whose clergy has, until very recently, been overwhelmingly non-Hispanic. On the gay issue, he cited Sodom and Gomorrah.