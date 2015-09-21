A Painter for Our Absurd Age of Pop Culture

As fame grows, it flattens. Our celebrities might be more vocal, more progressive, and more constantly accessible than they ever might have been in past eras. But the stars are as iconic as ever: Caitlyn Jenner brought international visibility to trans rights in a single cover shoot. Beyoncé is so famous she doesn’t even communicate in words to her public, which results in surreal stunts like gifting her fans a word-association cloud. Kim Kardashian’s selfies are, at this point in history, better known than any photographer’s portrait of her.

Flat, however, doesn’t mean shallow. Compression can be a good thing. When everything is on the same plane, moving through the same media, connections can happen instantaneously, uniting viewers across the world. The right picture is a more potent vehicle for mass communication than ever before, no matter its source or format—two qualities that matter less than ever as images are also robbed of context online.

The painter Dana Schutz is at home here, in this milieu. For over two decades, Schutz has used her canvases to picture outlandish and impossible situations—a telephone booth on the side of a highway at the end of the world; a frantic face smoking, swimming, and crying all at the same time; a figure eating its own face—restoring character and story to an art scene addicted to figure-less abstraction.

Now, in our annus kardashianis, the world outside has grown to resemble her work. The outsized stories she tells, like those of David Foster Wallace or the convoluted dramas of Mad Men, have become our own.