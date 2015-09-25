“We Had No Choice, They Had Guns”

Ibrahim, age 23

Origin: Lattakia, Syria

Occupation: Former student



About forty-five days [ago] I leave Lattakia. Now it’s so bad, the war in all Lattakia. It’s so bad. If you want to go out, we go out. We don’t need to go to Syrian army.

Do they want you to fight in the army?

Yes, yes, to Syrian army, we won’t go. I don’t want go. And everybody in Syria don’t want go. Because the war is so big. It’s so dangerous to travel. I go from Lattakia to Aleppo, from Aleppo to Idleb. From Idleb to a mountain of Lattakia and go to Turkish. After, go from the sea in the little boat, about sixty people in the little boat, nine meters or eight meters (26-30 feet). Sixty people from Turkey to Greece. And walk about 60 kilometres (37 miles) from Greece to the camp. Then go to Athens, in a big boat, then walk firstly to Macedonia. People and president of Macedonia is very good, but Serbia no, it’s so bad. Walking alone, and police it’s so bad, and camp it’s so bad, and it’s so hard because about fourteen hours to take card, papers of Serbia. After go to here, it’s Croatia, it’s so good. Good people, and good camp, and good way. Mountain and rivers and everything so hard. But now, fine, hamdul’illah.

Did you spend a lot of time in Turkey?

Yes, about one month in total.

What did you do in Turkey?

Search people to make us from Turkey to Greece.

Where would you like to go?

To Germany. It’s the best, the best country. Because it’s safe, and the work is good, and the life is good, and everything in Germany is good, and it’s near from here.

How many people are you travelling with?



About eight people, and me. Family, my son.