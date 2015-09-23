A Conservative's Guide to Undermining Pope Francis

As Pope Francis prepares to address a joint session of Congress on Thursday, many conservatives are preparing for the worst: a speech that marginalizes longstanding Republican and Catholic topics, like abortion and gay marriage, in favor of progressive ideas about climate change, inequality, and immigration. We don’t know what Pope Francis will say on Capitol Hill, of course, but that hasn’t stopped conservatives from trying discredit the Pope’s authority on political issues. Here are a few tactics they're using to try to undermine Francis's allegedly progressive agenda.

Bring up social issues early and often

If Pope Francis isn’t going to foreground social issues like gay marriage and abortion, where conservatives and Catholics typically align, conservatives are going to try to foreground them for him. On Monday, Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee slammed the Obama administration for inviting advocates for gay and transgender rights to a welcome ceremony on Wednesday morning. In a statement, Huckabee criticized “President Obama’s classless decision to transform Pope Francis’ visit to the White House into a politicized cattle call for gay and pro-abortion activists is an insult to millions of Catholics.” Despite the over-the-top rhetoric, Huckabee is more or less in line with the Vatican here—according to The Wall Street Journal, Catholic officials are worried that “any photos of the pope with these guests at the White House welcoming ceremony next Wednesday could be interpreted as an endorsement of their activities.” Speaking to CNN later today, John Cornyn embraced this tactic, telling the network, “I think [the Pope] will solidly be on the side of those of us who want to restrict tax dollars going to Planned Parenthood.” It’s not enough that Francis is expected to affirm his pro-life stance when he speaks before Congress—Corryn wants to make sure that this stance is read as an affirmation of the current fight to defund Planned Parenthood. Expect more statements like these as Francis’s speech before Congress approaches.

Talk about the "War on Christians"

Many conservatives believe the “War on Christians,” both at home and abroad, is a far more pressing issue than “worldly” and “political” issues like climate change and inequality. Although Pope Francis has condemned the persecution of Christians in the Middle East before—earlier this summer he compared it to “World War Three”—he is not expected to make the plight of Christians in the Middle East a major point during his U.S. tour. So Republicans will try to wedge it in—and score political points against Obama in the process. In his statement yesterday, Huckabee concluded by asking, “Why is it that Obama goes to extremes to accommodate Muslim terrorists but shows nothing but disdain for Christians? This is a new low for an administration that will go down as the most anti-Christian in American history.” Here, Huckabee wedges a popular right-wing talking point (that Obama loves Muslims and hates Christians) into an unrelated issue (the White House inviting gay and transgender activists to a function honoring the Pope). Expect more conservatives to force this point during the Pope’s U.S. visit.