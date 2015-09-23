Enter Anne-Marie Slaughter, who wrote a piece for The Atlantic in the summer of 2012 with the eyeball-grabbing title “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All.” The piece garnered some two million clicks and became, as Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In did in 2013, a lightning rod for feminist debate about the workplace. Slaughter, former director of policy planning at the State Department under Hillary Clinton and now president and CEO of the New America Foundation, reminded us that even for women at the very top of the economic and political ladder, the expectations of work in the U.S. don’t allow for much of a life outside of the office. Her new book, Unfinished Business: Women Men Work Family, expands on this topic, moving beyond the question of “having it all.” Instead, she writes, “Perhaps the problem is not with women, but with work.”

Family life, care work, the struggle to raise a family and pay the bills at the same time are not just women’s problems

We have overvalued the workplace, Slaughter writes, both our culture as a whole and particularly a certain brand of feminism that saw the workplace the way to liberation from the drudgery of housework and childcare. In a possibly-unconscious echo of the Wages for Housework movement of the 1970s, Slaughter argues, “The urgent question of how to fit caregiving together with our goals for ourselves is common to all women.” Society still expects women to do the bulk of the housework, the bulk of the care work—women remain concentrated in caring-labor professions like teaching, nursing, and, increasingly, home health care. And we are expected to do that work for the love of it, rather than for the high salaries and prestige that accompany jobs in finance, academia, or politics.

Slaughter is a welcome addition to the ranks of those calling for the revaluation of caring labor, whether paid or unpaid, as a deeply important part of the work of building a society. Why should productive labor—that done creating value in the workplace—be considered more important, be valued more, or better paid? This is a question feminists have been asking for decades, often out of the public eye, away from what was considered “mainstream” discourse, but Unfinished Business aims to put that discussion front and center. Family life, care work, the struggle to raise a family and pay the bills at the same time are not just women’s problems, she argues, and our continuing definition of them as such has kept them marginal. But men as well as women, and a growing number of gay and lesbian families who don’t have essentialized gender roles to fall back on, need to be part of this conversation.