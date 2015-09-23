“I work hard for my money, I work hard for my kids, and I think we all deserve better,” Pamela Flood told me in 2012, her voice ragged from leading chants on the picket line. Growing movements of workers in retail and service positions have forced their issues onto the agenda—unpredictable schedules, the “clopenings” that captured national attention and spurred action, the lack of any kind of reliable child care, the inability to take any time off for illness or to care for a family member. Women like Flood, a mother of three who worked two jobs in New York City, one at Burger King and one at CVS, and Kim Frazier, who worked through her second pregnancy, despite health issues, at Walmart, became the faces of these movements.

Not just the low wages, but the conditions of work are now major topics of discussion—in part simply because the U.S. has never had a functional support system for working poor families—and the demands of working people are making their way into the policy platforms of would-be presidents. In the past year, Hillary Clinton has called for paid family leave as part of her campaign for president. Bernie Sanders has gone a step beyond and called for paid family leave and paid vacation time. Paid sick days have gone, in just a few years, from a fringe issue that couldn’t make it through New York City’s liberal City Council to a winning issue in multiple states and cities from Seattle to Newark.

Enter Anne-Marie Slaughter, who wrote a piece for The Atlantic in the summer of 2012 with the eyeball-grabbing title “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All.” The piece garnered some two million clicks and became, as Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In did in 2013, a lightning rod for feminist debate about the workplace. Slaughter, former director of policy planning at the State Department under Hillary Clinton and now president and CEO of the New America Foundation, reminded us that even for women at the very top of the economic and political ladder, the expectations of work in the U.S. don’t allow for much of a life outside of the office. Her new book, Unfinished Business: Women Men Work Family, expands on this topic, moving beyond the question of “having it all.” Instead, she writes, “Perhaps the problem is not with women, but with work.”

Family life, care work, the struggle to raise a family and pay the bills at the same time are not just women’s problems

We have overvalued the workplace, Slaughter writes, both our culture as a whole and particularly a certain brand of feminism that saw the workplace the way to liberation from the drudgery of housework and childcare. In a possibly-unconscious echo of the Wages for Housework movement of the 1970s, Slaughter argues, “The urgent question of how to fit caregiving together with our goals for ourselves is common to all women.” Society still expects women to do the bulk of the housework, the bulk of the care work—women remain concentrated in caring-labor professions like teaching, nursing, and, increasingly, home health care. And we are expected to do that work for the love of it, rather than for the high salaries and prestige that accompany jobs in finance, academia, or politics.