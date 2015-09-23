The Silence About Mental Health in South Asian Culture Is Dangerous

The women spoke of using Indian home remedies for pain: going to the doctor or taking traditional medication was always a last resort. Although they now needed treatment more than they ever had, they could not afford it and were uncomfortable with the notion of seeking medical help more regularly.

Two doctors at the University of Missouri discussed this strange reluctance to seek medical help in American South Asians and their “minimalistic attitude towards medication” in general. According to Dr. Nidhi Khosla, one of the causes of this trend was that doctors in the South Asian region of the world don’t usually ask patients about their pain, physical or otherwise. “In South Asian culture,” Dr. Khosla said, “it is common for patients not to report their pain to avoid burdening others or being seen as weak.” In a particularly illuminating remark, Dr. Khosla explained that South Asian doctors did not use the same pain scales as doctors in the United States. Health care providers in the U.S. asked patients to rank their pain on a scale from 1 to 10, which is incomprehensible to South Asian patients: There’s no reason for a South Asian patient to go to a doctor, the cultural belief goes, unless she’s experiencing severe pain. Participants in Dr. Khosla’s study said that it was fairly common to be given “low-dose pain medications such as Tylenol after surgeries like Caesarean sections and gallbladder removals.” The study confirmed what I had already learned as a child: Pain management is a priority only for white people.

So many of my conversations with white friends start with the phrase My therapist said. So many of my white friends will tell me “I’m doing terrible, man,” when I ask how they’re doing. My girlfriend dumped me. I can’t find a job. I’m really sad about my granddad dying. They display an emotional honesty that I find equal parts repulsive and endearing. It didn’t seem to matter if I’d known them years or if I’d only just met them in the lunch line: They didn’t mind talking about it to a stranger—it was almost as if they thought it was nothing to be ashamed of. They were eager to provide details of their aches, to enumerate their weak places. I was a witness to events I never consented to see.