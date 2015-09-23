Does Pope Francis Believe that Black Lives Matter?

Last week, the Washington Post reported that St. Louis reverend Traci Blackmon met with the pope's advisors in Vatican City in June to discuss racial violence and unrest in Missouri and around the country. The visit, which included discussion of the McKinney, TX pool party beating, led Blackmon to believe that the pope could speak out against racism during his visit. “The history of Pope Francis’s remarks indicates that he wouldn’t come to the United States and not address the issue that’s most pressing,” she wrote. “And here, that’s race.”

Given the intensity of racial protest over the past year and the ways that Black Lives Matter has permeated politics, disrupting presidential candidates' stump speeches and forcing public acknowledgement of the threat to and value of black life, a papal address on systemic racism—and police brutality in particular—would make a lot of sense. And it would be a logical extension of past comments he's made on international discrimination and racial injustice.

In 2013, in an address at Jewish Simon Wiesenthal Centre in Rome, Pope Francis called for an end to racism, anti-Semitism and all religious persecution. "The problem of intolerance should be dealt with as a whole: every time a minority is persecuted and marginalised because of his religious beliefs or ethnicity, the good of the whole society is in danger," he said. Then, in a July 2014 letter read at the Mexico-Holy See Colloquium on Migration and Development—a seminar addressing the humanitarian crisis facing Central American and Mexican immigrants—he denounced ill-treatment of Mexican immigrants: "Many people forced to emigrate suffer, and often, die tragically; many of their rights are violated, they are obliged to separate from their families and, unfortunately, continue to be the subject of racist and xenophobic attitudes."