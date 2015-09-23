Donald Trump Has an Answer for America's Cluelessness

Donald Trump is the only man in politics brave enough to stand up and declare that the emperor has no clues. “Our president doesn’t have a clue,” Trump said in his campaign announcement speech. “We have people that don't have, literally do not have a clue,” he said at an NRA convention in April. The clueless rot has trickled down, as Trump explained on ABC’s This Week in August: “I’m going to get great people that know what they’re doing, not a bunch of political hacks that have no idea what they’re doing, appointed by President Obama, that doesn’t have a clue. I mean, that man doesn’t have a clue.”

At the highest levels of American public affairs, the ranks of the clueless run deep. This week, after a brief truce with Fox News, Trump renewed his feud with the network, tweeting that National Review editor “@RichLowry is truly one of the dumbest of the talking heads—he doesn't have a clue!” (Lowry had said Trump talked like a tween, and, to make matters worse, did so as a guest on the show belonging to Trump's nemesis, Megyn Kelly.) The attack rippled through the ranks of the media elite, joining a long line of Trump assults on those lacking clues. “@KarlRove still thinks Romney won! He doesn't have a clue!” he tweeted in June. “I am the BEST builder, just look at what I've built. Hillary can't build. Republican candidates can't build. They don't have a clue!” Trump said in May. Earlier this month, after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote a critical op-ed about the candidate, Trump felt compelled to personally write to the NBA all-time top scorer to inform him that, unfortunately, “The fact is that you don’t have a clue about life and what has to be done to make America great again!”