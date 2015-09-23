Religious Freedom Has No Place in Hospitals—Even Catholic Ones

No individual shall be required to perform or assist in the performance of any part of a health service program or research activity funded in whole or in part under a program administered by the Secretary of Health and Human Services if his performance or assistance in the performance of such part of such program or activity would be contrary to his religious beliefs or moral convictions.

One could argue that yes, individual doctors who are pious Catholics should not be compelled to perform birth control, even when necessary to save a woman's life. But, as noted above, the Church Amendment also stipulates that a Catholic hospital itself cannot be forced to perform practices sterilizations or abortions. Even if its doctors aren't Catholic, then, and are willing to do the ligation, they must abide by the law and tell Mann to go elsewhere.

Here we have another conflict between conscience (of a hospital, not a doctor!) and professional duties. For isn't the duty of a doctor to prevent danger to the mother? The Hippocratic Oath, a principle of ethical medical procedure, incorporates a version of the dictum, "First do no harm." By refusing to do a tubal ligation during a Caesarian section, the doctors are in fact doing more harm to Mann than they could. Entire institutions whose patient care is subsidized by the U.S. government—and Catholic hospitals fall into this category—should not be allowed to refuse such procedures on religious grounds.

Let us remember that although Francis is a step up from previous Popes, his Church has done little more than lip service to truly reform Catholicism's animus towards gays, women, and population control. Although I believe that The Pope is sincere in his emphasis on the plight of the poor, by refusing to support birth control (a refusal reiterated in his encyclical against global warming) he not only perpetuates the very poverty he abhors, but supports Church policies that harm women in unexpected ways, as in the refusal of a Catholic hospital to perform a simple procedure that might save the life of Jessica Mann.

A version of this post first appeared on WhyEvolutionIsTrue.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that the Pope refused to oppose birth control. Pope Francis has not changed the Catholic Church's policy against contraception.