Religious Freedom Has No Place in Hospitals—Even Catholic Ones

Pope Francis is visiting America, and during his trip he'll undoubtedly be acclaimed for his liberality and care for the poor. But amid the celebration, let us remember that his church still officially refuses to give women their reproductive rights, including contraception. Here's a particularly disturbing case from Genesys Regional Medical Center, a Catholic hospital in Genesee County, Michigan. What they're trying to do to Jessica Mann is apparently legal, but also both ethically dubious and medically dangerous. And it’s a direct result of the policies of Pope Francis’s church.

As reported by The Humanist, Mann has brain tumors, is pregnant with her third child, and needs both a Caesarian section and a tubal ligation, the latter recommended by doctors since a further pregnancy would endanger her life. It's best if both procedures were performed in one operation, but the hospital, while willing do to the Caesarian, refuses to do the ligation, considered an un-Catholic form of birth control. Her only option is to have the procedure done at another hospital or have two separate procedures, with the ligation done at a non-Catholic hospital. The first option is viable, but Mann's doctors are at Genesys and the hospital changed its policy, forbidding tubal ligations only after Mann was already in treatment.

The second option endangers her life. As The Humanist notes:

As an arm of the Ascension Health Care System, Genesys is one of many hospitals that operate based on a “conscience exemption” protected by federal law. In 2009 the US Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a set of ethical and religious directives that govern Catholic hospitals, disallowing contraceptives, abortions, and sterilizations. By adhering to these guidelines, medical centers expose women to unnecessary health risks even when procedures are deemed necessary by doctors. Currently, these measures are protected by the Church Amendment, stating that a public health center cannot be made to “make its facilities available for the performance of any sterilization procedure or abortion if the performance of such procedure or abortion in such facilities is prohibited by the entity on the basis of religious beliefs or moral convictions.” This law undermines the medical necessity of such procedures while jeopardizing the health of the patients of these hospitals. And Catholic hospitals are not easily avoided.

Those who say Mann should simply find another hospital might consider the prevalence of Catholic facilities: