Pope Francis Is a Politician. He Has No Other Choice.

The Pope should talk more about theology than politics. He's too political to me. Just stick to the traditions of the church please. — saintseamus

@tedcruz I love you Ted Cruz! But this pope is too political. His climate change BS and attacking success is wrong! https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/646722003999719424 ... — nationofatlas

Indeed, throughout Francis's tenure as pope, critics have wondered if his interest in politics, perhaps the most worldly of earthly affairs, is unbefitting of the Vicar of Christ. “The charge that the pope is too political is not new,” history professor Walter Moss noted in a February essay, “and has just intensified in right-wing circles since Rush Limbaugh claimed in 2013 that the pope’s words regarding capitalism were ‘just pure Marxism.’” Perhaps distantly echoing Limbaugh’s disdain for papal politics, this year’s slate of GOP candidates have been quick to dismiss Francis’s approach to politics and economics, with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie recently saying, “The fact is that his infallibility is on religious matters, not on political ones."

Implicit in Christie's remark—and in much anxiety about Francis’s focus on politics—is the idea that the realm of religion and its moral considerations is somehow separate from the world of politics. The fact that politics are rightly conceived of as fraught by distasteful compromise and often corruption likely contributes to the separation of that dreadful enterprise from the heavenly, high-minded world of religion, where right and wrong are far more clearly demarcated. There is also probably some bleed between the idea of separating religious morality and political consideration, thanks to American regard for the idea of separating Church and State; but to split up the two institutions is a far more plausible endeavor than attempting to split up the two forms of deliberation.

In reality, politics is as much a moral theater as any other human activity. And we all bring our morals into politics.