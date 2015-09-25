Gary Indiana Takes the Glamour Out of Serial Murder

Though perhaps this will at last be Gary Indiana’s year. A number of his out-of-print novels are set to be republished this fall, happily. Exhibitions of his visual art—mainly photographs and collages in which pornography has been cut up and uncannily reassembled—have been shimmering into view across New York of late. A video installation projected on “a semicircular LED curtain” was featured, to great acclaim, at the 2014 Whitney Biennial. And this month arrives a blazing blue streak of a literary memoir, “I Can Give You Anything But Love”—an invigorating a glimpse of life as a hip queer punk in the 80s. An audience unfamiliar with the author could hardly want for a better introduction.

The 80s were a rather storied time for Indiana. And this period duly became the well of life experience from which many of his novels draw. It’s also the source of his fascination with death. The early days of Indiana’s New York were an idyllic bacchanalian: Everyone was beautiful and concupiscent and available, poised as though a spontaneous orgy might break out at any time. Then came “the plague,” the “gay cancer”—AIDS, lurking dormant until suddenly it wasn’t. It seemed everyone either had it or would. The scene’s long-unfettered sex was all at once “like skydiving with a parachute that maybe isn’t going to open, only you won’t know if it did or not for five or ten years.”

AIDS emerged as the defining force of Indiana’s fiction for the simple reason that AIDS, for a young gay man in New York in the 1980s, was impossible to ignore. Horse Crazy, Gone Tomorrow (1993), Rent Boy, Do Everything in the Dark (2003) and I Can Give You Anything But Love are each to some extent a chronicle of the illness. Their shared theme is loss—a kind of loss so common that one becomes almost inured to it. “The trouble with death is,” Indiana writes in Do Everything in the Dark, “there’s so much of it all the time that unless a particular extinction cuts very deep it turns numb inside you and disappears.” We tend to think, counterintuitively, of death as a somewhat rarefied phenomenon, inevitable though it may be: Our sense that it shouldn’t happen to anyone we know makes it shocking when it eventually does. But in Indiana’s world friends and acquaintances passed so regularly that it began to seem banal.