That’s about to change, thanks almost entirely to Donald Trump. To an unappreciated extent, Rubio’s emergence as the party’s consensus candidate will depend less on his ability to unite its disparate factions than on his ability to weather the coming Trump onslaught without falling to pieces the way Bush and Walker did, and, ideally, to inflict some damage on Trump in the process.

Rubio seems to understand Trump's real weaknesses—not that he's some kind of cryptoliberal, but that behind the facade he's not particularly dominating, and that the facade itself is designed to protect thin skin. In a Thursday appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio, he called Trump an “insecure,” “touchy” person who “takes shots at everybody that gets close to him, in terms of a poll, or anytime he hits a rough spot." One of those rough spots, Rubio said, was his weak showing in the second Republican debate.

His attack wasn’t unsolicited. Trump has been chiding Rubio for several days, attuned to a growing awareness that Rubio’s strategy is paying dividends. But Trump's critique thus far has been characteristically superficial and juvenile: Rubio’s too young. He’s too sweaty. His Senate attendance record is wanting, and he’s relatively poor for a national politician, due in part to too much credit card debt.