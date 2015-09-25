Highlights from Pope Francis's Address to the United Nations

The experience of the past seventy years has made it clear that reform and adaptation to the times is always necessary in the pursuit of the ultimate goal of granting all countries, without exception, a share in, and a genuine and equitable influence on, decision-making processes. The need for greater equity is especially true in the case of those bodies with effective executive capability, such as the Security Council, the Financial Agencies and the groups or mechanisms specifically created to deal with economic crises. This will help limit every kind of abuse or usury, especially where developing countries are concerned. Reform is firmly on the agenda for the U.N. General Assembly. The Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is expected to call for it in her opening speech on Monday, and earlier this week U.S. ambassadors to the U.N. complained that Russia's veto in the security council was blocking action in Syria and Ukraine.

He Warned of the Risks of Environmental Destruction

As expected, Francis spoke about his hopes for the upcoming Paris Conference and emphasized that the fight against environmental destruction is really a fight for equality:

We human beings are part of the environment. We live in communion with it, since the environment itself entails ethical limits which human activity must acknowledge and respect. ... Any harm done to the environment, therefore, is harm done to humanity. ... The misuse and destruction of the environment are also accompanied by a relentless process of exclusion. In effect, a selfish and boundless thirst for power and material prosperity leads both to the misuse of available natural resources and to the exclusion of the weak and disadvantaged.

Elizabeth Bruenig wrote in our liveblog that "Pope Francis doesn’t see climate change as something that can be addressed by a single nation or even a handful of well-meaning nations–he has been emphatic that a plurality of the world’s countries must work together to end and reverse environmental damage."

He Called for the Eradication of Poverty

Much of Francis's speech boils down to one point: it is the duty of politicians to make the world a better place, and the way to make the world a better place is to eliminate the systems the perpetuate poverty. This means improving access to education and other forms of charitable assistance:

To enable these real men and women to escape from extreme poverty, we must allow them to be dignified agents of their own destiny. Integral human development and the full exercise of human dignity cannot be imposed. ...This presupposes and requires the right to education–also for girls (excluded in certain places)–which is ensured first and foremost by respecting and reinforcing the primary right of the family to educate its children.

Francis's focus on poverty is also at the root of his environmental philosophy. "What's remarkable about Pope Francis' emphasis here is that it underscores the importance not only of charity as we commonly think of it–that is, giving what you have left over–but of justice, that is, equitably distributing each their due to begin with" Bruenig noted. "The poor should not be destined to live off the discarded scraps of others, and part of making sure that there is enough to be equitably distributed is making sure that the environment is well-protected enough to produce resources sustainably for a long while to come."

He Celebrated the Iran Deal

Although Francis didn't call it out by name, he announced his support for the global powers' nuclear deal with Iran: