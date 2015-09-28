Elena Ferrante’s Unruly Bodies

In My Brilliant Friend, the first novel in Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan series, a pubescent Elena Greco worries that she will lose her friend Lila, and finds that “that idea brought on a weary exhaustion.” Soon after, she gets her period for the first time. The juxtaposition—worry, exhaustion, menstruation—is not definitive, but it is suggestive. In culture, the female body is fraught ground: as women, we can be uncomfortable talking about our bodies, in part because when we do, we’re often heard incorrectly, incompletely, or not at all. “I feel like a traitor admitting that PMS lays me flat,” wrote novelist Diana Spechler in May of this year for The New York Times’s Opinionator blog. At Slate, Laura Bennett recently bemoaned the proliferation of confessional essays, in which women wrote intimately about their bodies and bodily functions. The female body remains a thing to be hidden and tamed, rather than listened to or written about.

Ferrante’s attention to the female body has been one of the great pleasures of her Neopolitan series, which concluded with the publication, in September, of The Story of the Lost Child. Chronicling, with thrilling intensity, a life-long friendship between two women, Elena Greco and Lila Cerullo, born in an impoverished Neopolitan neighborhood at midcentury, Ferrante lets the bodies of her female characters not only function but also speak. Elena and Lila bleed; they get pregnant, and gain weight, and nurse babies, and do their hair. And Ferrante’s attention extends past the—traditionally female—domestic or romantic spheres. “All the characters,” Lidija Haas noted in the Times Literary Supplement, “but the women first of all, feel in their bodies … the constant blows of the system in which they live.” Ferrante’s women experience abandonment, injustice, emotion, on their very skin—and this is treated not as weakness, but plainly as fact.

Take, for instance, the stereotype of women as vengeful harridans, furious beyond all reason when scorned. The Story of a New Name, the second in the series, opens at sixteen-year-old Lila’s wedding. When the bride, insulted by an ex-suitor, turns livid, Elena feels not fear or dismay, but a kind of joy: “[Lila’s] rage expanded in my breast, a force that was mine and not mine, filling me with the pleasure of losing myself.” What might, in another author’s hands, read as typically female volatility is here presented as powerful, even logical: “If nothing could save us,” Elena thinks, exhilarated, as her friend tugs insistently on the groom’s arm, in an attempt to spur him to defend her, “not money, not a male body, and not even studying, we might as well destroy everything immediately.” Elena watches as Lila abruptly storms out.

Or, consider the double-bind of contraception. In the third book, Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay, Elena, now a wife and an author with two daughters and one book to her name, decides she does not want another child. Sapped of the ability and will to write by her first two pregnancies, she is determined not to sacrifice body or mind to a third. And yet the solutions at her disposal all also involve, to a certain degree, a loss of control over her own body: condoms prolong her already unpleasant sexual encounters with her husband; oral contraception means putting herself at the mercy of artificial hormones. Elena goes on the pill and promptly gains weight. “I felt as if I’d swelled up,” she reports flatly, “yet I didn’t dare stop.” What’s impressive is not that Elena can bear the insult to her body—but that this insult remains both common, and rarely dramatized. (Meanwhile her husband, who has to be prodded to do so much as one sink of dishes, looks at her pimples and wonders if she’s sick.)