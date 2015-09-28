Elena Ferrante’s Unruly Bodies

Take, for instance, the stereotype of women as vengeful harridans, furious beyond all reason when scorned. The Story of a New Name, the second in the series, opens at sixteen-year-old Lila’s wedding. When the bride, insulted by an ex-suitor, turns livid, Elena feels not fear or dismay, but a kind of joy: “[Lila’s] rage expanded in my breast, a force that was mine and not mine, filling me with the pleasure of losing myself.” What might, in another author’s hands, read as typically female volatility is here presented as powerful, even logical: “If nothing could save us,” Elena thinks, exhilarated, as her friend tugs insistently on the groom’s arm, in an attempt to spur him to defend her, “not money, not a male body, and not even studying, we might as well destroy everything immediately.” Elena watches as Lila abruptly storms out.

Or, consider the double-bind of contraception. In the third book, Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay, Elena, now a wife and an author with two daughters and one book to her name, decides she does not want another child. Sapped of the ability and will to write by her first two pregnancies, she is determined not to sacrifice body or mind to a third. And yet the solutions at her disposal all also involve, to a certain degree, a loss of control over her own body: condoms prolong her already unpleasant sexual encounters with her husband; oral contraception means putting herself at the mercy of artificial hormones. Elena goes on the pill and promptly gains weight. “I felt as if I’d swelled up,” she reports flatly, “yet I didn’t dare stop.” What’s impressive is not that Elena can bear the insult to her body—but that this insult remains both common, and rarely dramatized. (Meanwhile her husband, who has to be prodded to do so much as one sink of dishes, looks at her pimples and wonders if she’s sick.)

Elena and Lila bleed; they get pregnant, and gain weight, and nurse babies, and do their hair

A theme throughout the series, it is in The Story of the Lost Child that Ferrante’s preoccupation with the female body is at its most potent. Elena has struggled, since childhood, to live a life of the mind. Determined to leave the poverty and violence of her Neopolitan neighborhood, she has studied, tried to make her “head masculine, so that it would be accepted by the culture of men.” And in these efforts she has, up to now, succeeded, leaving Naples for a university in Pisa, marrying the son of Northern intellectuals, and publishing a well-received novel. But of course this can’t last—such self-denial never can, and perhaps it shouldn’t. For Elena, in any case, it doesn’t: before The Story of the Lost Child begins, her marriage has failed and her second novel has been rejected.