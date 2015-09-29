Pope Francis's Pessimism Is Good for the Planet

But what’s the problem with a pessimistic pope?

Francis certainly isn’t the first Catholic to take a somewhat dim view of humanity and its prospects. In his encyclical Caritas in Veritate, published in 2009 during the height of a global financial crisis, Pope Benedict XVI wrote that the crisis “presents us with choices that cannot be postponed concerning nothing less than the destiny of man, who, moreover, cannot prescind from his nature.” The matter of how to respond to the booms and busts of financial markets was complicated for Benedict by the fact of human nature: Without genuine effort and exhortations to goodness, the tendency of people to ignore future outcomes in favor of instant pleasure seemed to him insurmountable. It’s hard not to see his point, and it wasn't an observation born out of the relentless undulation of modern markets. In the Book of Jerimiah, God observes that humanity persists in evil despite the obvious preferability of good, concluding, "The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure." The notion that the human will cants toward wickedness isn't an innovation of Francis's, in other words; it's a consistent characteristic of Christian anthropology.

But there’s more than precedent in favor of Francis’s less-than-rosy approach to humanity and its struggles.

For one, Francis is a globally conscious Pope, and what strikes us in the West as excessive gloominess might seem despairingly familiar to millions of people living in developing countries beset by violence, illness, and disasters. For Francis to speak to the needs of these vulnerable people, he has to internalize the reality of their conditions, regardless of how dark his rhetoric then seems to people living in decidedly sunnier circumstances.

More than recognizing the realities of the suffering, though, Pope Francis’s bleak take on the future is less a diagnosis of the future as a time and space, and more a prognosis of unchecked human activity today. There is a tendency in our age to imagine that the future will always be better and brighter than the past, by way of technological advancement and greater human mastery of nature—the Whig view of history, in other words. But Christian anthropology does not entitle faithful persons like Francis to be half so sanguine. Saint Augustine once wrote that “we make our times; such as we are, such are the times,” not so much an observation as an accusation. If our times are dark and our future imperiled, it is likely much thanks to human behavior. When Francis diagnoses the future darkly, it is because he recognizes that generations to come will be left not with the outcome of non-human processes, but with the remnants of deliberate human malfeasance.