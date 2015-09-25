Donald Trump's "Merry Christmas" Has Nothing to Do With Christmas

At today’s Values Voters Summit, Donald Trump made it clear to attendees what he really values: salesmanship.

Trump digresses onto how much he hates when stores say "Happy Holidays," promises that they will say "Merry Christmas" under his presidency. — daveweigel

Of course, saying “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays” isn’t a habit Trump makes his hotel employees adhere to. Advertising materials from Trump’s hotels feature the phrase “Happy Holidays,” and the Donald himself has used the greeting on Twitter:

@shanesgranny Thanks and Happy Holidays. — realdonaldtrump

Plan a perfect weekend for the holidays in NYC's hottest neighborhood using @TrumpSoHo's 20% offer http://tinyurl.com/lr349kz — realdonaldtrump

The revanchist movement against “Happy Holidays” seems to presume the term is meant to extend to whatever religious holiday a person might be celebrating, though it’s possible to view it as encompassing, say, Christmas and the New Year. Its flexibility is what makes it such an inviting choice for well-wishers, and such a bother to people like Trump.

A few points of clarification: The president is not capable of unilaterally forcing employees to greet customers in a particular way, though government-enforced greetings of the past do carry creepy totalitarian overtones. Moreover, saying “Merry Christmas”—and the practice of shopping in massive department stores for huge quantities of goods to distribute to friends and family—are by no means integral to the Christmas holiday. Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus differently, and in many cases a bit more modestly than Americans do. Christians who celebrate the entire advent season tend not to celebrate Christmas itself until they have celebrated all of the other events of the season, meaning that even among Christians within the United States, the unfolding of the holidays varies between denominations and churches.