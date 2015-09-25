Jeb Bush Doesn't Care About Black Voters

John Ellis Bush, known to us by his initials and the accompanying exclamation point, has proven in this presidential race that he is an awful politician. Even with two candidates now out of the running, the former Florida governor has been the chief underperformer, polling well behind a reality-show provocateur, a failed CEO, and a born-again surgeon new to politics. To put it kindly, his campaign has been uninspiring to a vitriolic Republican voter base seeking to hold on to a cultural status quo they see slipping away from them. Bush has done his best to seem down with them, dropping terms like "anchor baby," but it has come off like a friend's dad trying to say something he heard in a hip-hop song. The dude is trying too hard, and it’s showing.

This may seem surprising, given his family legacy of White House occupants. But that would mistake a history of electoral success for bequeathed political acumen. Given that Jeb’s father rose to the Oval Office partially through the use of racial scapegoating and his older brother stayed there by warmongering, it would seem the playbook would have been laid out for him. After all, both of those strategies are working well for Donald Trump. But Bush, oddly, borrowed instead from President Obama on Thursday night when he responded to a question at the East Cooper Republican Women’s Club annual Shrimp Dinner in South Carolina.

After a man stood up in the mostly monochromatic crowd at the dinner, pointed to it, and asked Bush how he planned to attract the support of black voters, Bush responded with Obama’s 2008 slogan: “Our message is one of hope and aspiration,” he replied. He’d have been wrong even if he stopped there; it’s clear from how black voters and activists are responding to Democratic candidates and their initially clumsy approaches to racial justice that the African American electorate is past “hope and change.” But Bush made it worse when he went on to say that his message “isn't one of division and get in line and we'll take care of you with free stuff. Our message is one that is uplifting—that says you can achieve earned success.”

That last part is funny, coming from a Bush. It's also a very odd thing to say if you’re actually interested in the black vote. Bush's statement presumes that most or all black voters either need “free stuff,” such as food assistance or health care, from the government to survive—or that the desire for handouts from the federal government trumps our work ethic and inclination to provide for our families. As Alec MacGillis observed, it also hearkens back to 1994, when then-gubernatorial candidate Jeb Bush responded to an African American woman asking what he planned on doing for black people in Florida by saying, “Probably nothing.”