As part of our ongoing coverage of paid leave, we’re rounding up the most important news from the week. Here’s what you need to know about paid leave, working parents, and child care in the United States and abroad.

Marco Rubio is the first GOP candidate to announce a policy for paid family leave. The GOP candidate wants to offer a 25 percent tax credit to businesses who provide employees with at least four weeks of paid family leave. Progressive family leave advocates are not impressed.

The 100 best companies for working moms offer an average of eight months paid leave. When Working Mothers magazine published its first list 30 years ago, only five employers on it offered any paid maternity leave.

Working parents in America are still split between the have and have-nots. The New York Times highlights the divide between employees of companies like IBM—which pays for fertility treatments, breast milk shipment, and backup childcare—and the rest of American workers.

A New Jersey woman is suing Verizon for firing her after she took time off when her babies died. The woman, who used a surrogate to have twins, claims she was denied paid maternity leave because she was not carrying the babies herself.