Working parents in America are still split between the have and have-nots. The New York Times highlights the divide between employees of companies like IBM—which pays for fertility treatments, breast milk shipment, and backup childcare—and the rest of American workers.

A New Jersey woman is suing Verizon for firing her after she took time off when her babies died. The woman, who used a surrogate to have twins, claims she was denied paid maternity leave because she was not carrying the babies herself.

“Flexibility, paid leave, and advance notifications are not perks; they’re basic components of the modern workplace.” That’s what New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer told Salon, after issuing a report calling for more family-friendly policies in the city's workplaces.