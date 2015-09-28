Eileen Myles: "I’m the Weird Poet the Mainstream Is Starting to Accept"

JB: When did you start to see that shift?

EM: There’s was always a queer, gay poetry world but the rise of transgender issues makes it easier for people to think about gender than homosexuality ever did.

JB: What do you mean?

EM: People start to see the language as mobile, changeable, that we might have a sense of who we are and it might not have to do in particular with how we present. That we have a lot of power over presentation. A lot of that has been coming out of gender theory for 20 years, but suddenly we are confronted with it as a culture. Chelsea Manning! To have somebody who is being called a traitor suddenly be not just a traitor but a transgender person. We’ve just taken an extra step and I feel like that extra step you don’t take that back. We all start to live there.

JB: You also write a lot about the nature of work, the way social class structures it, and the micro economics of your life—in the earlier poems needing money for rent and food.

EM: Money is much dirtier than sex ever was. That’s why I write about it.

JB: Right, there’s a certain shame where people won’t talk about how much they make.

EM: The actual reality of poverty is the worst part of it, but almost as bad is the shame, how it gets inside of you, how it paralyzes you, stops you from writing and saying what you are undergoing.

JB: There’s a degree to which that shame can be exorcised by writing and talking about it.

EM: I’m proud that I’ve never stopped writing about being poor. Just the sense that I was not supposed to say that made me want to say that. The poet John Wieners, from Boston, talked about how you had to write about what embarrassed you. Money always embarrasses us.

JB: There’s a lot of anxiety in some of your work—poems like “Exploding the Spring Mystique”—about the choice to become a poet or, really, to stay a poet after that initial rush of youthful enthusiasm. Did you seriously contemplate trying to do something else?

EM: I was always just too mentally ill and unfit for anything else. The only job that ever really worked for me was teaching because you are your own master once you get into the room. You just have to show up on time and talk about what you care about. I had years of being a bad employee, always getting fired. When I figured out that I could be a poet it reshaped my whole existence because I knew that nothing else could possibly work.

When I taught for five years it was murder. To be part of something that absorbed you, took care of you, and named you. It made me feel like I was dying. People make their peace with these things, but I’m much better at being in a profession like poetry where it would just be with me as I fell or as I rose. Whatever happened I could keep writing poems.

JB: Animals reoccur throughout your work, especially dogs. What role does living with animals have in self-care?

EM: If you put an animal’s needs in the middle of your life, your life gets better.

You really have to figure out how to get out of New York in order to live in New York, part of a pattern has to be leaving, I developed that pattern as a younger person but it wasn’t until I got a dog in my 40s that I really got it together. I needed to get a car so I could take the dog to the country. I needed to rent places for several months at a time so the dog could play on the beach. All these things the dog needed, I needed desperately but I wouldn’t have known to give them to myself. Even now I basically bought a house for the dog. So while I’m on tour the dog lives in this beautiful place with a third of an acre backyard.

Taking care of the dog is good for me. Being regular, taking a walk, being out in the weather, in all kinds of landscapes. And she gave me a different eye, like having a dog narrator suddenly. I don’t mean literally—well, I do mean literally my next book is about a dog, my last pit bull who died. But in my day-to-day life I just see the world from a different point of view and that point of view is something I need to get out of the eye of Eileen.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.