ABC's 'Quantico' Is A Breakthrough for South Asians on TV

Mindy Kaling and Aziz Ansari are two huge exceptions to South Asian invisibility in American pop culture, but the fact that they’re comedians makes them slightly less exceptional. Voices of color often break into the American imagination through entertainment, particularly comedy. It seems if we can be laughed at, and if we can laugh at ourselves, there’s a place for us at the national table. And so I’ve been hungry for venues in which South Asians are breaking new ground, without hiding their heritage or altering their names. (Even the political ascendancy of Governors Nikki Haley and Bobby Jindal says as much about their ability to whitewash their heritage and assimilate into a still racist southern culture as it does about the success of Indians in America.) Aside from Archie Panjabi’s fantastically rich character Kalinda Sharma on The Good Wife, few serious, substantive roles have been given to Indian actors.

In this context, Quantico does something deliciously new with race. Instead of completely whitewashing the actors’ backgrounds, or forcing them into stereotyped caricatures, Quantico thrusts each character’s complex set of identities out there for us to digest and attempt to understand. The show seems to be asking us, constantly, do we really know these folks? Within minutes, we are introduced to an overview of the rich diversity in America among the FBI recruits—we’re even given an impressive crash course on various practices in Mormonism and Islam. The show wants to leave us wondering about what makes a person what she is. Is it race, or nationality? Is it gender? Is it who she sleeps with and why? Is it what our families have raised us to be? How, in fact, does one profile a human being, or a suspect, in this day and age?

Our first lesson in Quantico is that no one is as they seem; typical ethnic stereotypes don’t serve either the agents or the audience.

Quantico’s Academy looks nothing like the real thing. In today’s FBI, the vast majority of special agents are white men. Quantico’s cast looks more like Shondaland—people of color play authority figures, women are multi-dimensional, and there seem to be agents in training with ties to every part of the world. In real life, most of these characters would never get through an initial background check. But it doesn’t matter—Quantico is letting us play with identity, and imagine a world that is far more interesting.

Our first lesson in Quantico is that no one is as they seem; typical racial, ethnic, religious, and gender stereotypes don’t serve either the agents or the audience. It’s what allows the show to delay clarifying Chopra’s own identity and background, making her in many ways the agent we know the least about. We don’t even hear mention of Mumbai until the end of the first episode. If anything, Quantico wants us to think of the other agents as outsiders, while Alex, with her whitewashed name and slightly diluted Indian accent, remains an elusive insider. It’s unfortunate that this might be the network’s strategy in successfully casting Chopra, in doing what the industry loves to think of as mainstreaming. Even though she’s obviously Indian, let’s pretend she’s only half-so, and only if and when it’s convenient.

Perhaps the most compelling character in this diverse group is Nimah Amin, a Muslim FBI agent who wears a colorful assortment of headscarfs and speaks with an Arabic accent. Played by Lebanese actress Yasmine Al Massri, Nimah’s presence on the show puts America’s culture war with Islam in the crosshairs, and then complicates it. It’s a bold move and a delicate balance, as Americans have long fetishized and reduced practicing Muslim women to naive, subservient victims. Nimah has all the qualities of educated Muslim women around the world—feisty, quick-witted, and unafraid to speak their minds. Her intelligence and outspokenness challenge notions that she is subservient to a religion that controls her. It’s fun to watch her excel at pull-ups while her blond, all-American male colleague struggles.