Stories about the limits of their egalitarianism, among us locals, ran rampant. Faculty brats like me got something like a pass, but there was no question that residents of the town in which Wesleyan was so centrally located were worthy of only offhand disinterest. The same students who would decry the inequalities of racism and sexism would drop the word “townie” like a comma, not seeming to understand that in its class implications, the term represented everything they were fighting against. They would march against apartheid but would generally not go much farther north than Washington Street, a loose border for one of the black parts of town. They would speak out against exploitation of low-wage workers, but would treat my teenage waiter friends horribly. My friend Alex tells the story of how, at a Wesleyan party, he chatted with a woman for 20 minutes before she asked him what he was studying. When he told her he in fact was a local, not a student, she wordlessly turned around and walked away, literally turning his back to him without so much as a goodbye or an explanation. Things were like that. These were not quite isolated incidents, but of course there were plenty of Wes students who were far more thoughtful and consistent in their politics. Some of them became great political teachers for me. It’s just that the campus social culture seemed to make this kind of callousness easier, rather than harder.

Even still, I did and do hold them in my heart. For all of the ways in which their politics failed them in their day-to-day lives, those politics themselves were not nearly as faddish or uninformed as the typical stereotype of college students would lead you to believe. Indeed, in my experience they were often deeply educated on their various causes. If this education was that of book study and not of street-level activism, that merely reflected their physical and social contexts at the time. As tone deaf as many of them could be, they often expressed their perspectives with remarkable clarity, albeit with not a little self-aggrandizement. Though I had no shortage of political education in my own home, coming from a socialist household, I learned a tremendous amount from Wesleyan students. The same beautiful Wesleyan student from Britain, braids down past her back and gorgeously accented, turned me on to both Primus and the anti-sweatshop campaign. I learned that there were still slaves in the world from Wesleyan students; I learned about Palestine. For political conservatives, all of this probably just confirms their priors about feckless radicals choking our campuses. But even if you reject the actual content of their politics, I think you should understand that the conventional assumption of shallow, fad-driven campus politics simply was not an accurate description of what I found at Wesleyan, or indeed of what I have found at the half-dozen other campuses where I have spent my life.

The fact that Wesleyan students so often advocate egalitarian politics while embodying privilege in their behavior does not indicate existential hypocrisy on their part. It simply illustrates the fact that many college students are still too young to meaningfully connect their politics to their own personal conduct. That hasn’t changed. What has changed is that campus once presented students with a partially secluded space, a community in which they could work through their burgeoning political views. The occasional ugly interactions with locals were the rare places where they rubbed up against the wider world. Many have lamented the cloistered nature of college campuses, and not without reason. But now, you can see the upsides of this distance: With the internet now a permanent document of every incident of remote interest to anyone, the stakes of political engagement during college become much higher. Write a dopey commentary for your campus press in 1995, and the consequences might be a few angry face-to-face interactions. Write one now, and it can follow you forever. The same goes for the types of protest that have emerged over the Argus controversy: Now, more fodder for complaints about deluded campus liberals has been thrown onto the pile, thanks to the actions of a few hundred students. This perception in turn makes the world less likely to listen to their protests and their advocacy.

What disturbs me even more than the fact that these students are national news, perhaps without intending to be, is just how they’ve gone about seeking redress for their grievances. In a recent piece for the New York Times Magazine, I argued that changes to college political culture actually reflect institutional and administrative changes more than some sort of character failings unique to current college students. Student activists are now far too willing to pursue administrative means to address their complaints, failing to understand that administrative responses will always serve the needs of institutions, not of protesters. Indeed, by pursuing such complaints through the official channels, they are almost always going to be neutering their efforts, sacrificing them to red tape, bureaucratic procedure, and the self-protective instincts of large institutions.

The Argus controversy is a perfect example. Once upon a time, Wesleyan students would have responded through grassroots organizing, not through supplicating at the feet of administrators and committees, asking them to do their protesting for them. The radical students I remember from Wesleyan’s past had a do-it-yourself ethos, understanding that they could not expect to change structures by working within them. Today’s Wesleyan students could have reacted to the piece in question by writing a response in the Argus. They could have started their own radical newspaper. They could have leafleted, or invited speakers, or used any other means to respond with better, more enlightened speech. By going straight to authority, they have instead embraced establishment power and asked it to be part of a liberatory struggle. That is folly. Institutions like Wesleyan may be made up of radicals, but they are by their nature conservative entities; that’s the nature of self-protective institutions. I’m sure many Wesleyan activists are familiar with Audre Lorde’s wise advice that we will never tear down the master’s house with the master’s tools.