All of this is sort of intuitive. Anyone that's played a Grand Theft Auto game will be right at home maneuvering their weird rocket car around the field. And yet it does take some getting used to; at first, you'll likely charge at the ball, whiff, and get turned around enough to lose your bearings.

The most popular soccer game in the world is, unsurprisingly, the officially-licensed-by-the-corrupt-organization-itself FIFA series. It has been around for 22 years, and each iteration renders its players more lifelike, its stadiums more convincing. But I think FIFA is more of an accurate representation of what it’s like to watch soccer on television than to be playing the sport itself. I decided to ask several independent game developers and critics whether they believed Rocket League was better at capturing the spirit of soccer than FIFA.

According to Steve Swink, indie game designer and author of the book Game Feel, Rocket League’s success comes from its perfectly calibrated controls under the hood. “The tuning of the car's turning radius, the acceleration, the friction coefficient of the wheels, the slip of the brake, the top speed of the car, the adjusted acceleration of the boost—these things come together perfectly to make the player feel complete control,” he said.