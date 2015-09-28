Do Conservative Catholics Want a Divorce?

Writing in The Week, Michael Brendan Dougherty, one of the most thoughtful writers on the Catholic right, argued in May of last year: “Sometimes, the duty of a faithful Catholic is not just to rebuke and correct those in authority in the church…but to throw rotting cabbage at them, or make them miserable…” In the British conservative magazine The Spectator, Damian Thompson suggested that if the church moves to accept same-sex marriage, some traditional Catholics will just create “the modern equivalent of Avignon and we’ll have two popes.”

In his syndicated column last week, Pat Buchanan joined the chorus, complaining, “What has come out of the Vatican in the past two years is moral confusion. Yet as Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput reminds us, ‘confusion is of the devil.’ It is also trifling with schism.” Buchanan’s last sentence is a marvel of ambiguity via abstract pronoun usage. Who exactly, is trifling with schism? In the real world, it is traditionalist Catholics unhappy with the changes in the church—but Buchanan makes it sound as if Francis is somehow the one playing footsy with dividing the church. The ambiguity of Buchanan’s wording is no accident: Like other conservative Catholics, he wants to raise the specter of schism without saying outright that he’s prepared to leave the church.

Douthat published the most far-reaching apologia for schismatic sentiment among Catholic conservatives in a long survey of Francis’s contentious papacy that The Atlantic published in May. Douthat placed the current unhappiness with Francis in the widest possible context: “Catholic Christianity has never been monolithic, and similar divisions have opened up across the past 2,000 years. But those examples are not particularly encouraging, given that many major theological disputes have led, as you would expect, to major schisms, from the early splits with the Copts and Monophysites and Nestorians, to the separation from the Eastern Church, to the late-medieval Great Schism, and of course to the Protestant Reformation.”

To those outside the worldview of conservative Catholicism, this talk about a new Reformation or a possible schism over the church’s supposed abandonment of traditional morality might seem bafflingly over the top. After all, Francis has constantly reaffirmed the church’s adamant opposition to birth control, abortion, and same-sex marriage. The Pope remains committed to a church where only men can become priests, and he confirmed in his United Nations speech the belief that “the natural difference between man and woman” is part of “a moral law written into human nature itself.” These are hardly the words of a sexual radical.

The only true innovation the Vatican is booting around on sexual matters involves a very narrow question: Should Catholics who have divorced and re-married (and hence are viewed by the church as adulterers) be allowed to receive the communion? Currently, they cannot, but the German Cardinal Walter Kasper wants to change this policy. Kasper seems to have the ear of Francis on the matter. For Douthat, this modest liberalization of the rules of communion threatens the very foundations of Catholic sexual morality.